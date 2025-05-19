Peeping Tom peered through Fife windows and peed on house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peeping Tom peered through Fife windows and peed on house

Sam Tognarelli admitted stalking offences at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Sam Tognarelli
Sam Tognarelli.

A Fife Peeping Tom repeatedly turned up at the home of strangers late at night and peered through their bedroom windows.

Sam Tognarelli was exposed when a neighbour spotted him lurking on her home CCTV.

Tognarelli, 32, of Westwood Crescent, Ballingry, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He admitted that between October 6 and 15 an address in Tulloch Court, Cowdenbeath, he engaged in stalking behaviour.

He went to at the property on multiple occasions in the hours of darkness and repeatedly entered the back garden.

On one occasion he urinated on the side of the house.

He also loitered outside the house and repeatedly peered into the bedroom window.

Snared on CCTV

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat told the court a couple, who did not know Tognarelli, lived in the house involved.

It was a neighbour who first noticed the creep on her CCTV when she saw him loitering behind their homes.

When she played back the video over preceding days, it showed Tognarelli had been turning up late at night and in the early hours of the morning.

He would hang about in the couple’s back garden, walk towards their bedroom window and peer inside.

The woman told the couple and that night they were looking out for Tognarelli when he arrived again.

The man confronted Tognarelli, showed him the video and the police were called.

No defence

Tognarelli told officers he “likes to go for walks at night”, even though the video showed he always drove to the street involved.

He also claimed he was out at that time because he was “looking after his aunt’s house when she was on holiday”, added the depute.

Tognarelli, who was representing himself in court, offered no explanation from the dock.

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed a community payback order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

