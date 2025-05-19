Peeping Tom peered through Fife windows and peed on house

A Fife Peeping Tom repeatedly turned up at the home of strangers late at night and peered through their bedroom windows.

Sam Tognarelli was exposed when a neighbour spotted him lurking on her home CCTV.

Tognarelli, 32, of Westwood Crescent, Ballingry, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He admitted that between October 6 and 15 an address in Tulloch Court, Cowdenbeath, he engaged in stalking behaviour.

He went to at the property on multiple occasions in the hours of darkness and repeatedly entered the back garden.

On one occasion he urinated on the side of the house.

He also loitered outside the house and repeatedly peered into the bedroom window.

Snared on CCTV

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat told the court a couple, who did not know Tognarelli, lived in the house involved.

It was a neighbour who first noticed the creep on her CCTV when she saw him loitering behind their homes.

When she played back the video over preceding days, it showed Tognarelli had been turning up late at night and in the early hours of the morning.

He would hang about in the couple’s back garden, walk towards their bedroom window and peer inside.

The woman told the couple and that night they were looking out for Tognarelli when he arrived again.

The man confronted Tognarelli, showed him the video and the police were called.

No defence

Tognarelli told officers he “likes to go for walks at night”, even though the video showed he always drove to the street involved.

He also claimed he was out at that time because he was “looking after his aunt’s house when she was on holiday”, added the depute.

Tognarelli, who was representing himself in court, offered no explanation from the dock.

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed a community payback order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

