Teenage couple tell Dundee High Court of Arbroath ‘murder bid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Teenage couple tell Dundee High Court of Arbroath ‘murder bid’

Steven Clarke is on trial in Dundee accused of attempted murder

By Ciaran Shanks
Steven Clarke
Steven Clarke is on trial in Dundee.

A young couple told a court how they raced to a nearby police station after believing they witnessed a murder bid in Arbroath.

The teenage pair claim they saw a man slapped multiple times by another, who shouted: “If you tell the police, I’ll slit your throat.”

Steven Clarke, 42, is on trial at the High Court in Dundee accused of attempting to murder the man with a sharp implement attached to a multitool on January 13 2023.

Jurors were told how the man was found lying on the ground on Lindsay Street by emergency services at around 11.15pm, before being rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

The man, who has a history of epilepsy and diabetes, suffered a 10cm cut on his neck close to one of the main arteries.

However, no follow-up treatment was required after the cut was glued.

‘It was terrifying’

An 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 19, were returning home from a friend’s house when they came across the dispute.

The woman, who gave pre-recorded evidence, said: “We came to walk past the bus station and all we hear is slapping.

“We went to investigate and just seen a guy lying on the floor.

“At first he was standing up and then got tripped over.

“Then I seen him lying on the floor and to me that was really scary.

“We heard shouting and then just slapping.

“We seen the guy hitting the other guy. It was terrifying.”

Both of the couple said an open-handed slap was delivered, with the woman claiming the alleged victim was slapped “more than 30 times”.

Face ‘swollen like a football’

Jurors heard claims the man slipped in and out of consciousness.

The woman added: “He was falling unconscious and then coming back.

“When I seen that, I straight away ran to the police station.”

It was alleged money was mentioned during the argument, with the woman claiming the attacker said: “I am going to kill you if you go to the police about this.”

The court heard allegations the same man produced a three-inch blade but the woman said she did not see it being used.

Her boyfriend, whose evidence was also pre-recorded, said the alleged victim’s face was swollen “like a football”.

The couple said neither of the men involved were known to them.

Charges denied

Clarke, of Arbroath’s Brechin Road, denies assaulting the man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempting to murder him.

He allegedly slapped and punched the man repeatedly, caused him to fall to the ground and threatened him with violence.

Prosecutors allege Clarke sat on him before repeatedly striking him on the head with a sharp implement attached to a multitool.

The Crown case is closed and the trial before judge Lord Renucci continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ian Couper
Stirling sex offender played dumb to police about password-protected child abuse stash
Reiss Leighton
Fife Instagram drug dealer who sold behind surgery is sentenced
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Abduction and 'gun' chase
Marcus Abel
Dundee knifeman exposed himself before slashing shop worker
Electronic ankle tag
Tagged Dunfermline sex offender went on run for fortnight in birthday bash 'blip'
Salman Hssainni
Shopkeeper sexually assaulted schoolgirl, 13, who tried to buy vape in Montrose
A Co-op shop sign.
'That's how it's done' — Prolific thief's boast as he raided Angus store
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Park assault and 3 on attempted murder charge
Arran Blythe
Ex-soldier convicted of sex assault at Perth nightclub
Xiang Chen
Dundee student who became international cannabis courier will 'face music' in China after serving…