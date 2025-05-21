Teenage couple tell Dundee High Court of Arbroath ‘murder bid’

A young couple told a court how they raced to a nearby police station after believing they witnessed a murder bid in Arbroath.

The teenage pair claim they saw a man slapped multiple times by another, who shouted: “If you tell the police, I’ll slit your throat.”

Steven Clarke, 42, is on trial at the High Court in Dundee accused of attempting to murder the man with a sharp implement attached to a multitool on January 13 2023.

Jurors were told how the man was found lying on the ground on Lindsay Street by emergency services at around 11.15pm, before being rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

The man, who has a history of epilepsy and diabetes, suffered a 10cm cut on his neck close to one of the main arteries.

However, no follow-up treatment was required after the cut was glued.

‘It was terrifying’

An 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 19, were returning home from a friend’s house when they came across the dispute.

The woman, who gave pre-recorded evidence, said: “We came to walk past the bus station and all we hear is slapping.

“We went to investigate and just seen a guy lying on the floor.

“At first he was standing up and then got tripped over.

“Then I seen him lying on the floor and to me that was really scary.

“We heard shouting and then just slapping.

“We seen the guy hitting the other guy. It was terrifying.”

Both of the couple said an open-handed slap was delivered, with the woman claiming the alleged victim was slapped “more than 30 times”.

Face ‘swollen like a football’

Jurors heard claims the man slipped in and out of consciousness.

The woman added: “He was falling unconscious and then coming back.

“When I seen that, I straight away ran to the police station.”

It was alleged money was mentioned during the argument, with the woman claiming the attacker said: “I am going to kill you if you go to the police about this.”

The court heard allegations the same man produced a three-inch blade but the woman said she did not see it being used.

Her boyfriend, whose evidence was also pre-recorded, said the alleged victim’s face was swollen “like a football”.

The couple said neither of the men involved were known to them.

Charges denied

Clarke, of Arbroath’s Brechin Road, denies assaulting the man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempting to murder him.

He allegedly slapped and punched the man repeatedly, caused him to fall to the ground and threatened him with violence.

Prosecutors allege Clarke sat on him before repeatedly striking him on the head with a sharp implement attached to a multitool.

The Crown case is closed and the trial before judge Lord Renucci continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.