Fan accused of striking player with seat in Dundee United Euro celebrations appears in court

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court from custody accused of striking an Aberdeen footballer with a seat after a match with Dundee United.

Jack MacKenzie was allegedly left severely injured and permanently disfigured after a piece of a plastic seat was thrown from the away section at Tannadice Park on Saturday May 17.

Swathes of United fans invaded the pitch at full-time after Jim Goodwin’s side secured fourth place – and European football next season – with a 2-1 win over the Dons in the final Scottish Premiership match of the season.

Prosecutors allege David Gowans was responsible for striking the 25-year-old defender, who was called up to the Scotland national squad in October 2024.

Police suggested that the projectile was launched from the upper deck of the Fair Play Stand.

Aberdeen Football Club said Mr MacKenzie, a former loanee at Forfar Athletic, was left with a “serious facial injury”.

Gowans, of Montrose Drive, Aberdeen, made no plea in connection with a single charge on petition of culpable and reckless conduct at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was committed for further examination by Sheriff Eric Brown who released Gowans on bail with a condition not to attend or attempt to attend any match in which Aberdeen FC are playing.

