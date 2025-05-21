Fan accused of striking player with seat in Dundee United Euro celebrations appears in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan accused of striking player with seat in Dundee United Euro celebrations appears in court

Aberdeen player Jack McKenzie was left bloodied in the aftermath of the match at Tannadice.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jack McKenzie hit with seat
Aberdeen player Jack McKenzie was allegedly hit by the fan with a thrown seat. Image: SNS

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court from custody accused of striking an Aberdeen footballer with a seat after a match with Dundee United.

Jack MacKenzie was allegedly left severely injured and permanently disfigured after a piece of a plastic seat was thrown from the away section at Tannadice Park on Saturday May 17.

Swathes of United fans invaded the pitch at full-time after Jim Goodwin’s side secured fourth place – and European football next season – with a 2-1 win over the Dons in the final Scottish Premiership match of the season.

Prosecutors allege David Gowans was responsible for striking the 25-year-old defender, who was called up to the Scotland national squad in October 2024.

Police suggested that the projectile was launched from the upper deck of the Fair Play Stand.

Injured Jack McKenzie
Jack McKenzie is removed from the pitch after the game. Image: SNS

Aberdeen Football Club said Mr MacKenzie, a former loanee at Forfar Athletic, was left with a “serious facial injury”.

Gowans, of Montrose Drive, Aberdeen, made no plea in connection with a single charge on petition of culpable and reckless conduct at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was committed for further examination by Sheriff Eric Brown who released Gowans on bail with a condition not to attend or attempt to attend any match in which Aberdeen FC are playing.

