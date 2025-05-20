Tagged Dunfermline sex offender went on run for fortnight in birthday bash ‘blip’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tagged Dunfermline sex offender went on run for fortnight in birthday bash ‘blip’

Dylan Smith slept rough on the streets of Edinburgh after fleeing his birthday party.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Electronic ankle tag
Smith was on an tagging order when he disappeared. Image: Shutterstock

A Dunfermline man, on a tag and the sex offenders register, went AWOL after a birthday party in his home ended in trouble.

Dylan Smith, 36, of Macbeth Road, decided to throw a party in his home but the conversation switched to his sex offending and he claims he feared for his safety.

He then disappeared for more than a fortnight.

Smith appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted breaching an order imposed in March.

He had previously admitted that on April 26 last year at St Andrews University, St Regulus Hall, Queens Garden, he repeatedly made sexual remarks to a female without her consent.

Smith was put on the sex offenders register for five years.

He later kicked a police officer on the head after being arrested.

He repeatedly punched a door and made threats, before his attention was drawn to the woman.

Smith told her: “I want to f*** redheads. I want to f*** you.”

At Dundee Sheriff Court in March, he was put on a restriction of liberty order for 108 days, as well as 16 months of supervision.

Birthday blip

Of the breach, defence Stephen Morrison said: “He decided to have a birthday party and neighbours were invited.

“A difficulty then arose because discussions started to take place about the nature of his offending and the fact that he was on the register.

“It became physical inside the property and fearing for his own safety he left.

“He didn’t go back for two-and-a-half weeks and for a time he was sleeping rough in Edinburgh.

“He is now back at home and says things have calmed down.”

Sheriff Susan Duff allowed the order to continue saying, “I’m going to treat this as a blip.”

Smith must return to court for a review of how he is complying with the order on July 9.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Salman Hssainni
Shopkeeper sexually assaulted schoolgirl, 13, who tried to buy vape in Montrose
A Co-op shop sign.
'That's how it's done' — Prolific thief's boast as he raided Angus store
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Park assault and 3 on attempted murder charge
Arran Blythe
Ex-soldier convicted of sex assault at Perth nightclub
Xiang Chen
Dundee student who became international cannabis courier will 'face music' in China after serving…
Mary Lindsay
Fife woman on register for groping man's bottom at shopping centre
Sam Tognarelli
Peeping Tom peered through Fife windows and peed on house
Alistair Forbes
Woman left unconscious with cracked skull after falling from Forbes of Kingennie pick-up driven…
Graeme Laing
Fife paedophile snared in vigilante sting re-sentenced to jail after four court breaches
Kenneth Taylor
Fife man's brolly attack on neighbour he accused of ‘genital grab’ after Bible class