Tagged Dunfermline sex offender went on run for fortnight in birthday bash ‘blip’

A Dunfermline man, on a tag and the sex offenders register, went AWOL after a birthday party in his home ended in trouble.

Dylan Smith, 36, of Macbeth Road, decided to throw a party in his home but the conversation switched to his sex offending and he claims he feared for his safety.

He then disappeared for more than a fortnight.

Smith appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted breaching an order imposed in March.

He had previously admitted that on April 26 last year at St Andrews University, St Regulus Hall, Queens Garden, he repeatedly made sexual remarks to a female without her consent.

Smith was put on the sex offenders register for five years.

He later kicked a police officer on the head after being arrested.

He repeatedly punched a door and made threats, before his attention was drawn to the woman.

Smith told her: “I want to f*** redheads. I want to f*** you.”

At Dundee Sheriff Court in March, he was put on a restriction of liberty order for 108 days, as well as 16 months of supervision.

Birthday blip

Of the breach, defence Stephen Morrison said: “He decided to have a birthday party and neighbours were invited.

“A difficulty then arose because discussions started to take place about the nature of his offending and the fact that he was on the register.

“It became physical inside the property and fearing for his own safety he left.

“He didn’t go back for two-and-a-half weeks and for a time he was sleeping rough in Edinburgh.

“He is now back at home and says things have calmed down.”

Sheriff Susan Duff allowed the order to continue saying, “I’m going to treat this as a blip.”

Smith must return to court for a review of how he is complying with the order on July 9.

