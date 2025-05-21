Fife Instagram drug dealer who sold behind surgery is sentenced

A 20-year-old who pedalled drugs on Instagram and sold to schoolchildren behind a Fife doctor surgery has been given unpaid work as punishment.

Reiss Leighton, who claimed his dealing stemmed from his own drug debt problems arranged to meet teenagers at Linburn Road Health Centre in Dunfermline.

During one deal, a girl started vomiting and “felt as though she could not move” after taking a pill.

Leighton was rumbled after school staff found two tablets in a purse belonging to one of the girls.

A search of his home uncovered “la casa de papel” ecstasy tablets of the same kind, as well as phones containing messages indicative of drug dealing.

Leighton, of Donald Street, Dunfermline – formerly of Peasehill Road, Rosyth – appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy.

The ecstasy dealing spanned November 26 2023 to February 13 last year and the cocaine dealing was between November 26 and December 30 2023.

His offending took place at Linburn Road Health Centre, Nith Street, an address in Mackie Place and elsewhere.

Turned around life

Defence lawyer Amy Harley explained the first offender told social workers he had been experiencing drug addiction at the time and this led to isolation from his family.

“He fell into issues with drug debt and was unable to pay for living standards, electricity and accommodation.

“He is very ashamed by his actions and aware he is fortunate the consequences were not more serious, particularly in the circumstances of this case.”

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, the solicitor said Leighton has since engaged with an organisation called Turning Point, mended familial relationships, held down a permanent tenancy and is completely sober.

Sheriff Robert More said such serious offences merited custody but imposed an alternative of 120 hours unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

Dodgy deals behind doctors

Prosecutor Duncan MacKenzie told the court previously Leighton had an Instagram account with the name “Fifesmoke2023” and said on his story he was selling ecstasy.

A 14-year-old messaged Leighton on the app asking when he was getting “tabs” and an arrangement was made to meet behind Linburn surgery.

This teenager and another 14-year-old bought two ecstasy tablets for £10.

They each took a tablet but one started feeling very unwell.

The fiscal depute said: “She was dizzy, vomited and felt as though she could not move.”

Both teenagers went to Victoria Hospital for monitoring and discharged the next day with no lasting effect.

Despite the scare, one of the girls continued buying drugs from Leighton, returning once on her won and again with two 15-year-olds.

They were spotted by a girl’s father and the school was contacted, leading to the eventual arrest on February 13.

The tablets were found to contain MDMA and were in the shape of a head with the imprint of a moustache on one side and ‘la casa de papel’ on the reverse.

Similar pills were found in his home, from which was seized MDMA worth £200, cocaine worth £300, more than £540 in cash and several iPhones.

The mobile phones were examined and found to contain numerous messages from Leighton relating to the supply of cocaine and ecstasy.

