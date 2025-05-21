Former soldier from Fife jailed for raping ‘very vulnerable young child’

A former soldier from Fife was jailed for eight years for raping a vulnerable child after plying her with drink, cigarettes and money.

Michael Dow preyed on the child victim from when she was aged just eight at addresses in Fife and went on to commit acts of oral rape against her.

Dow, 51, formerly of Manse Place, Inverkeithing, had denied a series of crimes during an earlier trial but was convicted of three charges – two of indecent conduct towards the girl and one of sexually assaulting and raping her on various occasions.

The abuse began in 2004 and continued on occasions up until 2011.

Judge Lady Haldane told Dow there was clear evidence the victim was “a very vulnerable young child” who was offered alcohol, cigarettes and money by Dow as he got her to perform sex acts.

The judge said at the High Court in Edinburgh it was also clear the effects of the abuse were “profound and long lasting”.

She noted Dow continues to deny the offences and spoke of the victim and her family in derogatory terms while a pre-sentencing background report was prepared on him.

The judge was addressed on Dow’s lack of previous convictions, good work ethic and largely pro-social life but she told him: “The fact remains you have been convicted of a persistent course of sexual abuse of a young, vulnerable child over a lengthy period of time.”

Dow, who followed the proceedings via a TV link to prison, was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period and made subject to a non-harassment order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact the victim for 15 years.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court first offender Dow’s position “reflects his evidence in court, namely that he was not involved in this offending behaviour.”

He said Dow was of previous good character and served in the armed forces for five years.

