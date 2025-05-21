Former soldier from Fife jailed for raping ‘very vulnerable young child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former soldier from Fife jailed for raping ‘very vulnerable young child’

Michael Dow preyed on the child victim from when she was aged just eight.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court sign
Dow was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A former soldier from Fife was jailed for eight years for raping a vulnerable child after plying her with drink, cigarettes and money.

Michael Dow preyed on the child victim from when she was aged just eight at addresses in Fife and went on to commit acts of oral rape against her.

Dow, 51, formerly of Manse Place, Inverkeithing, had denied a series of crimes during an earlier trial but was convicted of three charges – two of indecent conduct towards the girl and one of sexually assaulting and raping her on various occasions.

The abuse began in 2004 and continued on occasions up until 2011.

Judge Lady Haldane told Dow there was clear evidence the victim was “a very vulnerable young child” who was offered alcohol, cigarettes and money by Dow as he got her to perform sex acts.

The judge said at the High Court in Edinburgh it was also clear the effects of the abuse were “profound and long lasting”.

She noted Dow continues to deny the offences and spoke of the victim and her family in derogatory terms while a pre-sentencing background report was prepared on him.

The judge was addressed on Dow’s lack of previous convictions, good work ethic and largely pro-social life but she told him: “The fact remains you have been convicted of a persistent course of sexual abuse of a young, vulnerable child over a lengthy period of time.”

Dow, who followed the proceedings via a TV link to prison, was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period and made subject to a non-harassment order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact the victim for 15 years.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court first offender Dow’s position “reflects his evidence in court, namely that he was not involved in this offending behaviour.”

He said Dow was of previous good character and served in the armed forces for five years.

