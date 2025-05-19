Ex-soldier convicted of sex assault at Perth nightclub

A former soldier who sexually assaulted a woman at a Perth nightclub has been ordered to wear an electronic tag and stay at home every night for a year.

Arran Blythe forced himself upon his victim during a night out at the city’s Club One in October last year.

The 37-year-old continues to deny the sexual assault but was found guilty after trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Blythe was further convicted of making sexual and derogatory remarks to two female police officers.

Returning to the dock for sentencing, he was told the offences merited a prison sentence.

Sexual comments to female officers

The court heard Blythe – sometimes known as Blyth – touched his victim’s vagina and buttocks over her clothing, without her consent on October 20

Court papers state he went on to communicate indecently with two female officers for his “own sexual gratification” or to “humiliate, distress or alarm” the officers.

Blythe, of Logie Crescent, Perth, was also found guilty of failing to identify himself to police by refusing to give them his name.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Blyth: “Notwithstanding your ongoing refusal to take responsibility or show remorse, you were found guilty of some fairly unpleasant offences.

“They would have undoubtably caused distress to those involved.”

The sheriff noted a pre-sentencing report stated Blyth was at risk of further offending.

“I am not satisfied a community payback order is appropriate.

“The custody threshold has been well and truly crossed.

“But such a disposal can only be made if there is no alternative and you have been assessed as suitable for a restriction of liberty order.”

Blythe was ordered to remain at home between 7.30pm and 7am for 12 months.

He will stay on the sex offenders register for five years.

Sheriff McLachlan said the sentence was a direct alternative to custody.

Denies his guilt

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “It will not be a surprise to see that Mr Blythe continues to deny his guilt.

“Ultimately, he has accepted the decision of the court, having heard the evidence.”

She said while her client had a criminal record, there was no history of sexual offending.

Blythe was previously ordered to pay compensation after assaulting a female police officer and both his parents at their home in Perth in 2008.

Ms Clark said: “This case has had a significant impact on Mr Blythe, whether he feels wronged or otherwise.

“He has had to explain his conviction to his employers.”

She said social media posts about the case had further had consequences for her client.

