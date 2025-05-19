Ex-soldier convicted of sex assault at Perth nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-soldier convicted of sex assault at Perth nightclub

Arran Blythe has been placed on the sex offenders register for five years following the assault at Perth's Club One.

By Jamie Buchan
Arran Blythe
Arran Blythe at a previous court hearing.

A former soldier who sexually assaulted a woman at a Perth nightclub has been ordered to wear an electronic tag and stay at home every night for a year.

Arran Blythe forced himself upon his victim during a night out at the city’s Club One in October last year.

The 37-year-old continues to deny the sexual assault but was found guilty after trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Blythe was further convicted of making sexual and derogatory remarks to two female police officers.

Returning to the dock for sentencing, he was told the offences merited a prison sentence.

Sexual comments to female officers

The court heard Blythe – sometimes known as Blyth – touched his victim’s vagina and buttocks over her clothing, without her consent on October 20

Court papers state he went on to communicate indecently with two female officers for his “own sexual gratification” or to “humiliate, distress or alarm” the officers.

Blythe, of Logie Crescent, Perth, was also found guilty of failing to identify himself to police by refusing to give them his name.

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Blyth: “Notwithstanding your ongoing refusal to take responsibility or show remorse, you were found guilty of some fairly unpleasant offences.

“They would have undoubtably caused distress to those involved.”

The sheriff noted a pre-sentencing report stated Blyth was at risk of further offending.

“I am not satisfied a community payback order is appropriate.

“The custody threshold has been well and truly crossed.

“But such a disposal can only be made if there is no alternative and you have been assessed as suitable for a restriction of liberty order.”

Blythe was ordered to remain at home between 7.30pm and 7am for 12 months.

He will stay on the sex offenders register for five years.

Sheriff McLachlan said the sentence was a direct alternative to custody.

Denies his guilt

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “It will not be a surprise to see that Mr Blythe continues to deny his guilt.

“Ultimately, he has accepted the decision of the court, having heard the evidence.”

She said while her client had a criminal record, there was no history of sexual offending.

Blythe was previously ordered to pay compensation after assaulting a female police officer and both his parents at their home in Perth in 2008.

Ms Clark said: “This case has had a significant impact on Mr Blythe, whether he feels wronged or otherwise.

“He has had to explain his conviction to his employers.”

She said social media posts about the case had further had consequences for her client.

