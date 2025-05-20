Shopkeeper sexually assaulted schoolgirl, 13, who tried to buy vape in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shopkeeper sexually assaulted schoolgirl, 13, who tried to buy vape in Montrose

Asylum seeker Salman Hssainni has been placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty of the offences.

By Ross Gardiner
Salman Hssainni
Salman Hssainni.

A shopkeeper who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl when she tried to buy a vape from him in Montrose has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Salman Hssainni denied sexually assaulting and communicating indecently with the 13-year-old when she tried to buy the e-cigarette.

Hssainni was working alone at the Dobry Eastern European store on Montrose’s High Street on July 20 last year when the girl entered.

He asked to kiss her then unzipped her top.

At an earlier hearing, Forfar Sheriff Court heard Hssainni was a Kurdish-Iranian asylum seeker who lived in Angus at the time and is now residing in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old stood trial, aided in the dock by an interpreter, was found guilty and placed on the sex offenders register.

Vape transaction

Hssaini’s victim cannot be identified for legal reasons.

She told the trial she had been with friends but went into the shop alone to purchase a vape for one of the group.

“I saw just the one male behind the counter, just sat there on their phone.

“I asked for the vape. He responded, asking to kiss me. I said: ‘no, I’ve got a boyfriend’.

“He was like: ‘Aw, your boyfriend won’t find out’.

“I asked for the vape again. He started grabbing my face.

“He tried to unzip my cardi. I had nothing underneath but a bra.

“He was pointing to… my chest, my neck, just everywhere on my body, asking if he could kiss me there.

“He just kept on asking. I told him I had to get a train home.

Dashed from shop

The girl continued: “He put the vape on the counter. He was like: ‘Please can I kiss you?’

“He was teasing me with my change, he was putting it in my hand and taking it out my hand.

“When he was asking to kiss me, he was pulling me forward.

“He was holding my cardi and pulling me. He was also holding my chin and pulling me closer.

“I was pulling away, leaning backwards.

“I sprinted out. I wanted to get away from the shop. I regretted going in.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen to me.”

The girl phoned her father and friends later entered the shop to challenge Hssainni.

Dobry. Montrose High Street
The attack took place in the Dobry store in Montrose. Image: Google

When police attended the next day, they were advised the CCTV cameras were “preventative measures” rather than recording kit.

The court also heard from two of the girl’s friends.

Hssainni, who is not the owner of the shop, denied the incident had taken place and claimed he simply refused to sell the vape to her.

He told the court the girl was “arguing and pleading” for the e-cigarette.

The girl’s cardigan was examined by police but no DNA was recovered from it.

‘Compelling’ testimony

Sheriff Mark Thorley convicted Hssainni of two charges.

He found, for sexual gratification or humiliating, distressing or alarming the 13-year-old, Hssainni directed sexual verbal communications at her and repeatedly uttered sexual remarks to her.

The sheriff also found Hssainni guilty of sexually assaulting the teen and seizing her on the head, attempting to pull her towards him and repeatedly attempting to remove her upper clothing.

He told Hssainni: “I found the evidence of the young women here compelling and I accept their evidence as being both credible and reliable.”

Sentencing was deferred until June 26 for the court to obtain background reports.

