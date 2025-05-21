Kirkcaldy DJ jailed for repeated rape of young girl

A Kirkcaldy DJ and groundworker has been jailed for a decade for the repeated rape a young girl.

Thomas Hatton, 33, will also be supervised for three years after his release.

The extended prison sentence means he can be returned to jail if he breaches the terms of his licence.

He was further put on the sex offenders list and banned from going near the victim.

These were both set for an indefinite period at the High Court in Glasgow.

Hatton was earlier convicted of four charges, committed between 2017 and 2021, including the repeated rape of the girl at different addresses in Fife.

The abuse survivor told of the life-changing consequences of her ordeal in an impact statement described as “very articulate” by the judge.

Sentencing, Lady Drummond told Hatton: “She says that your abuse changed her life in ways that she never thought possible.

“She is unable to trust others, describing the fear and sadness as overwhelming.

“She has been profoundly affected by your abuse over a sustained period.”

The judge noted the predator continued to deny what happened and “took no responsibility for it”.

