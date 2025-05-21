Kirkcaldy DJ jailed for repeated rape of young girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Kirkcaldy DJ jailed for repeated rape of young girl

Thomas Hatton continues to deny his crimes as he was given an extended sentence of 13 years.

By Grant McCabe
Thomas Hatton
Thomas Hatton. Image: TikTok

A Kirkcaldy DJ and groundworker has been jailed for a decade for the repeated rape a young girl.

Thomas Hatton, 33, will also be supervised for three years after his release.

The extended prison sentence means he can be returned to jail if he breaches the terms of his licence.

He was further put on the sex offenders list and banned from going near the victim.

These were both set for an indefinite period at the High Court in Glasgow.

Hatton was earlier convicted of four charges, committed between 2017 and 2021, including the repeated rape of the girl at different addresses in Fife.

The abuse survivor told of the life-changing consequences of her ordeal in an impact statement described as “very articulate” by the judge.

Thomas Hatton DJing
Hatton was a DJ in Fife. Image: TikTok

Sentencing, Lady Drummond told Hatton: “She says that your abuse changed her life in ways that she never thought possible.

“She is unable to trust others, describing the fear and sadness as overwhelming.

“She has been profoundly affected by your abuse over a sustained period.”

The judge noted the predator continued to deny what happened and “took no responsibility for it”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jack McKenzie hit with seat
Fan accused of striking player with seat in Dundee United Euro celebrations appears in…
Edinburgh High Court sign
Former soldier from Fife jailed for raping 'very vulnerable young child'
Ian Couper
Stirling sex offender played dumb to police about password-protected child abuse stash
Reiss Leighton
Fife Instagram drug dealer who sold behind surgery is sentenced
Steven Clarke
Teenage couple tell Dundee High Court of Arbroath 'murder bid'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Abduction and 'gun' chase
Marcus Abel
Dundee knifeman exposed himself before slashing shop worker
Electronic ankle tag
Tagged Dunfermline sex offender went on run for fortnight in birthday bash 'blip'
Salman Hssainni
Shopkeeper sexually assaulted schoolgirl, 13, who tried to buy vape in Montrose
A Co-op shop sign.
'That's how it's done' — Prolific thief's boast as he raided Angus store