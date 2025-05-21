Stirling sex offender played dumb to police about password-protected child abuse stash

A Stirling sex offender played dumb when police searched his home, claiming not to know the password to a secret child abuse cache on his phone.

Ian Couper’s home was raided by police who examined his phone.

Couper told officers he did not know how to access a locked folder but cybercrime officers were quickly able to bypass the security measures and uncover his vile video stash.

Now on the sex offenders register, the first offender will be sentenced in July.

Home raided

Couper pled guilty to possessing indecent images or pseudo-images of children between August 23 2023 and September 24 2024.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill told Falkirk Sheriff Court: “At around 8.10am on September 24 2024, police searched the accused’s home address – the locus – with the authority of a search warrant.

“His partner answered the door and allowed the entry.

“The accused’s phone was recovered sitting on the living room floor, plugged in, charging.

“While under caution, the accused was asked to provide the PIN. He gave the officer this.

“It became apparent there was a password-protected folder.

“The accused repeatedly said he did not now the password.”

Cybercrime analysis

Couper’s phone was seized for further examination.

Investigators found 99 accessible indecent images of children, three categorised as the most graphic kind.

Evidence of another 99 inaccessible images was also found.

Cybercrime officers were also able to access the offender’s locked folder.

Inside, seven twisted videos of child abuse were also uncovered, all accessible and three being considered in the most depraved category.

His explicit haul showed girls between the ages of six and 14 being abused.

No creation dates for the files could be found.

Officers returned to charge 47-year-old Couper the next day.

‘Too serious’ for on-the-spot sentence

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentencing until July 10.

He said: “This case is too serious for the court to deal with today.”

The sheriff ordered background reports, granted forfeiture of Couper’s phone and continued his bail.

Couper, now of McGrigor Road in Stirling, was placed on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

The period he will remain subject to its notification requirements will be confirmed when he is sentenced.

