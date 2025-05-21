Stirling sex offender played dumb to police about password-protected child abuse stash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling sex offender played dumb to police about password-protected child abuse stash

Ian Couper tried to keep police from accessing the incriminating folder on his phone but was rumbled within just a day.

By Ross Gardiner
Ian Couper
Ian Couper appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

A Stirling sex offender played dumb when police searched his home, claiming not to know the password to a secret child abuse cache on his phone.

Ian Couper’s home was raided by police who examined his  phone.

Couper told officers he did not know how to access a locked folder but cybercrime officers were quickly able to bypass the security measures and uncover his vile video stash.

Now on the sex offenders register, the first offender will be sentenced in July.

Home raided

Couper pled guilty to possessing indecent images or pseudo-images of children between August 23 2023 and September 24 2024.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill told Falkirk Sheriff Court: “At around 8.10am on September 24 2024, police searched the accused’s home address – the locus – with the authority of a search warrant.

“His partner answered the door and allowed the entry.

“The accused’s phone was recovered sitting on the living room floor, plugged in, charging.

“While under caution, the accused was asked to provide the PIN. He gave the officer this.

“It became apparent there was a password-protected folder.

“The accused repeatedly said he did not now the password.”

Cybercrime analysis

Couper’s phone was seized for further examination.

Investigators found 99 accessible indecent images of children, three categorised as the most graphic kind.

Evidence of another 99 inaccessible images was also found.

Cybercrime officers were also able to access the offender’s locked folder.

Inside, seven twisted videos of child abuse were also uncovered, all accessible and three being considered in the most depraved category.

His explicit haul showed girls between the ages of six and 14 being abused.

No creation dates for the files could be found.

Officers returned to charge 47-year-old Couper the next day.

‘Too serious’ for on-the-spot sentence

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentencing until July 10.

He said: “This case is too serious for the court to deal with today.”

The sheriff ordered background reports, granted forfeiture of Couper’s phone and continued his bail.

Couper, now of McGrigor Road in Stirling, was placed on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

The period he will remain subject to its notification requirements will be confirmed when he is sentenced.

