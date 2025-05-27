Handgun-wielding robber left Stirling woman terrified in flat invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Handgun-wielding robber left Stirling woman terrified in flat invasion

David Hunter appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh and will be sentenced later.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court sign
Hunter appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A robber armed with a handgun terrorised a woman in a bid to get money from a Stirling flat where he believed a sex worker lived, a court heard.

David Hunter, 39, forced his way into the property after brandishing the weapon when the victim answered the door.

Advocate depute Martin Crawford told the High Court in Edinburgh: “The accused believed the property to house a sex worker.

“He grabbed the woman by the neck with one hand and pushed the gun into her side with the other.”

The prosecutor said: “She did not know the accused. She was terrified by the accused’s actions.”

The intruder began repeatedly making demands for money and took her to the kitchen at gunpoint, where she tried to look for money.

She attempted to call the police but Hunter took her phone.

He began rifling through a bedroom to find cash and she again made a bid to escape but Hunter grabbed her and dragged her back into the flat.

Menaced members of the public

A delivery driver heard a scream and saw the victim in the doorway in a state of distress.

Hunter let go of the woman, who did not speak English but was able to gesture to witnesses she had been choked and to call the police.

Hunter climbed out of a back window and walked towards a man, pointing the gun at him.

He then returned to the common close where the flat was and brandished the weapon at other witnesses before leaving.

Hunter, of Lambert Terrace, Alloa, was tracked down through descriptions of his appearance and CCTV footage.

The advocate depute said: “He was interviewed by police, during which he repeatedly said he had no memory of the events of the afternoon.”

The recycling centre worker admitted assaulting the woman and robbing her of a mobile phone on September 5 last year, when he appeared at court via a video link to prison.

He pointed the handgun at her, seized her neck, demanded money, grabbed her phone from her, seized her by the head and body and struggled with her.

Remanded and deferred

The court heard Hunter was previously jailed for sexual assault and for dangerous driving.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said the handgun used by Hunter was an airsoft BB pistol.

Judge Lord Scott told Hunter: “You have pleaded guilty to an extremely serious charge.”

He adjourned sentencing for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment.

He told Hunter he will continue to be remanded until a sentencing hearing on July 15 at the High Court in Glasgow.

