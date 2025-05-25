Abusive prisoner from Fife called wife 1,382 times from behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Abusive prisoner from Fife called wife 1,382 times from behind bars

James Finn bombarded his wife with threatening calls over a six-month period.

By Jamie McKenzie
HMP Perth.
Finn bombarded the woman with calls from Perth Prison. Image: DC Thomson.

A prisoner bombarded his wife in Fife with 1,382 phone calls from behind bars, including making threats to kill her, during a six-month period of domestic abuse.

James Finn, 38, threatened to go on hunger strike unless his wife answered his calls.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Finn was serving a sentence from January 2023 and his then-wife spoke to him by phone and visited him.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said the couple argued over the phone in early July 2024 and when he called her back, he made threats to “kill” and “destroy” her.

The woman reported this to police and further told them he had asked her not to speak to certain acquaintances and said he would go to one man’s workplace and kill him.

Police discovered that between July 1 and July 18 last year Finn had made 586 phone calls to the woman, some of a threatening nature.

The fiscal said if the woman failed to answer first time, Finn would leave numerous messages and constantly accuse her of drinking and cheating on him.

He would often threaten to kill himself or end their relationship.

Ms Smith continued: “He also threatened to go on hunger strike unless (the woman) answered the phone to him or stopped drinking”.

Finn told her he would be “recovering… phone call data” on his release to check who she had been in touch with.

Nearly 800 more calls

Finn was released from prison in the week beginning November 4 last year and two days later was issued with a non-harassment order.

However, she had gone to his home in Ballingry every day and they would drink together.

The woman told police she knew she was not meant to go near Finn but had to see him to clarify if he had changed.

On one occasion he punched a wall and on another, a neighbour heard him shouting at the woman about speaking to other men.

Finn was arrested on November 11 and remanded but about six days later, the woman received a letter from him instructing her to get a new SIM card for her mobile and to send him the new number using an alias.

He also pleaded with her to send him some of her weekly disability payment.

She sent him the new phone number and was bombarded with calls and voicemails.

Early this year, the woman emailed Perth Prison advising of her intention to seek a divorce.

The fiscal depute said Finn called her 796 times between November 18 last year and January 16.

Sentencing deferred

Finn appeared from custody to plead guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between July 1 last year and January 16 this year at HMP Perth and an address in Ballingry.

He also admitted breaching a non-harassment order, made on November 6 last year, by contacting her on various occasions until February 6 this year.

Defence lawyer David Cranston said the couple divorced in March.

The solicitor said Finn has not been a regular offender until substantial criminality in 2022 in relation to the same woman.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick deferred sentencing to June 17 to obtain background reports and Finn will remain in custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gordon Lithgow
Former chip shop owner smashed car windscreen with garden shears in Fife road rage…
Daniel Robertson
Dog breeder who caused £3.5k of damage to Fife Holiday Inn Express is admonished
Perth Sheriff Court
Person in court after Perthshire searches in drugs and cash operation
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tool thief and attempted murder accused bailed
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Driveway sex act and 999 nonsense
Liam Gray.
Dundee sex attacker who hid in victim's house is jailed
Scott Johnstone
Groundworker led police on 'idiotic' Kirkcaldy chase
Andrew Strachan
Public shouts of 'beast' as Stirlingshire man with sick material is sentenced
William Hill
Boyfriend-from-hell hairdresser locked up for abusing women in Dundee and Angus
Doreen Baxter
Fife grandmother crashed and rolled car on way to Perth Prison