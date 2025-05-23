Dundee sex attacker who hid in victim’s house is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee sex attacker who hid in victim’s house is jailed

Liam Gray pretended to leave the woman's house and attacked her after she locked up.

By Dave Finlay
Liam Gray.
Liam Gray has been jailed.

A sex attacker who hid in a house in Dundee before launching a sustained assault on a woman was jailed for more than two years.

Liam Gray subjected his frightened victim to the ordeal in her own home after she earlier rejected advances he made towards her.

A judge told Gray, 28, at the High Court in Edinburgh: “I am satisfied only a prison sentence is appropriate on this occasion.”

Lord Harrower made a non-harassment order prohibiting Gray from contacting or attempting to contact the woman for an indefinite period.

The judge said when the woman was asked how the offence had affected her she replied: “Badly”.

Hidden attacker

Gray, formerly of Strathmartine Road, Dundee, was convicted of carrying out the sexual assault in his home city in March 2021 following a trial but was acquitted of an allegation he raped the woman.

The jury at the High Court in Stirling heard how he repeatedly sent text messages to her containing sexual remarks but she turned down his advances.

They had had a brief relationship after meeting on Tinder but it had ended by the time he went to a barbecue at her home.

After the gathering finished, Gray had been in her room but said he was going to leave.

She heard the front door open and close and he sent her further messages indicating he had left.

However, he had hidden within the property while she locked up and then burst into her bedroom.

Gray exposed himself and repeatedly kissed her and demanded she perform a sex act on him.

He seized the woman, dragged and pulled her and threw her onto a bed and forced her to touch him.

Adverse childhood

Defence counsel Drew McKenzie told the court Gray suffered adverse experiences as a child and was placed in foster care.

He said: “Alcohol appears to have been a problem in the past and was related to offending behaviour but he tells a social worker he now barely drinks.”

As well as being jailed for two years and three months, Gray was told he will be on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gordon Lithgow
Former chip shop owner smashed car windscreen with garden shears in Fife road rage…
HMP Perth.
Abusive prisoner from Fife called wife 1,382 times from behind bars
Daniel Robertson
Dog breeder who caused £3.5k of damage to Fife Holiday Inn Express is admonished
Perth Sheriff Court
Person in court after Perthshire searches in drugs and cash operation
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tool thief and attempted murder accused bailed
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Driveway sex act and 999 nonsense
Scott Johnstone
Groundworker led police on 'idiotic' Kirkcaldy chase
Andrew Strachan
Public shouts of 'beast' as Stirlingshire man with sick material is sentenced
William Hill
Boyfriend-from-hell hairdresser locked up for abusing women in Dundee and Angus
Doreen Baxter
Fife grandmother crashed and rolled car on way to Perth Prison