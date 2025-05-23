Groundworker led police on ‘idiotic’ Kirkcaldy chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Groundworker led police on ‘idiotic’ Kirkcaldy chase

Uninsured Scott Johnstone sped off from police who spotted him driving without a seatbelt.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Scott Johnstone
Scott Johnstone.

A Glenrothes groundworker led police on a chase through Kirkcaldy after they tried to stop him for not wearing a seatbelt.

Scott Johnstone sped off and carried out dangerous overtaking manoeuvres as he tried to flee.

The 29-year-old eventually stopped the van he was driving and made off on foot but was caught nearby.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he was uninsured at the time.

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig said: “At 10:30 am police officers with an unmarked police vehicle were carrying out a patrol on Dunnikier Road when they observed a Ford Transit approaching the roundabout and observed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

“The police have stopped in a position in front of it to get it to stop.

“The position has made it clear the intended to speak to the accused but the van has driven around the police vehicle.

“They activated their blue lights. The pursuit continued with the accused driving at speeds of 60-to-65mph in a 40 limit.

“He carried out overtaking manoeuvre of two preceding vehicles, crossing the central line and into the path of oncoming vehicles.”

‘Idiotic behaviour’

After Johnstone had stopped and run off, officers discovered he had two passengers in the vehicle.

Johnstone’s defence agent said his client recognised the folly of his actions.

He said: “He fully accepts his idiotic behaviour and regrets his actions.

“He was using the van to go to a job. He doesn’t have an explanation for why he drove off.”

Johnstone, of Alexander Road, admitted driving without insurance and driving dangerously on Dunnikier Road, Kirkcaldy, on March 27.

Sheriff Robert More told him: “I don’t doubt you panicked.

“It wasn’t just bad driving, it was a deliberate course of driving you embarked on.

“If you had gone into another vehicle or struck a pedestrian you would have been in the High Court and looking at double figures for a jail term.

“I don’t think there’s morally much difference between you and someone who does strike someone.”

He disqualified Johnstone from driving for 12 months and until he resits the extended test.

He also ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

