Groundworker led police on ‘idiotic’ Kirkcaldy chase

A Glenrothes groundworker led police on a chase through Kirkcaldy after they tried to stop him for not wearing a seatbelt.

Scott Johnstone sped off and carried out dangerous overtaking manoeuvres as he tried to flee.

The 29-year-old eventually stopped the van he was driving and made off on foot but was caught nearby.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he was uninsured at the time.

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig said: “At 10:30 am police officers with an unmarked police vehicle were carrying out a patrol on Dunnikier Road when they observed a Ford Transit approaching the roundabout and observed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

“The police have stopped in a position in front of it to get it to stop.

“The position has made it clear the intended to speak to the accused but the van has driven around the police vehicle.

“They activated their blue lights. The pursuit continued with the accused driving at speeds of 60-to-65mph in a 40 limit.

“He carried out overtaking manoeuvre of two preceding vehicles, crossing the central line and into the path of oncoming vehicles.”

‘Idiotic behaviour’

After Johnstone had stopped and run off, officers discovered he had two passengers in the vehicle.

Johnstone’s defence agent said his client recognised the folly of his actions.

He said: “He fully accepts his idiotic behaviour and regrets his actions.

“He was using the van to go to a job. He doesn’t have an explanation for why he drove off.”

Johnstone, of Alexander Road, admitted driving without insurance and driving dangerously on Dunnikier Road, Kirkcaldy, on March 27.

Sheriff Robert More told him: “I don’t doubt you panicked.

“It wasn’t just bad driving, it was a deliberate course of driving you embarked on.

“If you had gone into another vehicle or struck a pedestrian you would have been in the High Court and looking at double figures for a jail term.

“I don’t think there’s morally much difference between you and someone who does strike someone.”

He disqualified Johnstone from driving for 12 months and until he resits the extended test.

He also ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

