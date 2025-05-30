Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Women’s prison sexual assault

An inmate at Stirling’s women’s prison has admitted sexually assaulting a prison officer.

Steven Grant, who is also known as Lee Susan Canavan, grabbed the woman during a cell visit.

The 42-year-old caused the woman to stumble, narrowly avoiding falling to the ground.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks told the city’s sheriff court: “The witnesses… had attended at the accused’s cell at 5.20pm for a meal and medication to be provided.

“The accused was told to stand in the ‘surrender position’.

“(The prisoner officer) took hold of the accused and provided medication.

“The accused moved a hand towards her crotch, causing her to step back and almost fall to the ground. As a result the accused was taken to the ground.

“The complainer was shaken but not injured.”

Grant, of Livingston, admitted sexually assaulting the woman by grabbing her groin at HMP Stirling on November 7 last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Grant is currently serving an eight-month prison sentence for an analogous offence, which also resulted in being placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Nursery bid foiled

Time served

A man caught with hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs during a police stop in Stirling has walked free after his sentence of imprisonment was backdated.

Linkes Hysa was banned from driving for 18 months and handed a four-month custodial sentence but had already spent the equivalent on remand.

The 30-year-old was found with three joints on his car dashboard and a further £1,400 of the drug in ready-made bags.

He was also driving with more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

Solicitor Alastair Ross, defending, previously told the court Hysa had been staying in London with his pregnant wife but the cost of living in the capital had led to them living in a tent.

Hysa, of no fixed abode, was brought north by the promise of work in Glasgow.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on Bannockburn Road on November 10 last year and having excess cannabis substance DCT (9.1mics/ 2) in his system.

Jailed for four years

Bombarded ex with messages

A Stirling man who “bombarded” his ex-partner with emails following their break up has been placed on a supervision order.

William Thomson sent the woman 78 messages over 44 days.

The 47-year-old also sent a package containing personalised Christmas decorations to the woman’s business address as he pleaded with the woman to rekindle their relationship.

The first message was sent the month after they broke up in the summer of 2024.

At one point Thomson contacted the police himself, claiming the woman had possessions belonging to him, including a cookbook, and was ignoring requests to return them.

Solicitor Alistair Ross, defending, said Thomson acknowledged he “went too far”, adding “He’s moved on and put this relationship behind him”.

Thomson, of Hulston Road, Stirling admitted engaging in a course of conduct was abusive of his ex partner at addresses in Fallin, Edinburgh and Stirling between June and August last year.

He further admitted breaching bail at an address in Dunblane in December by leaving a package there for the woman.

Sheriff Paul Ralph placed him on a supervision order for 12 months and imposed a two-year non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman.

Jobs at risk

Drink-drive ban

A motorist caught at almost five times the drink drive limit in Stirling has been banned from the roads.

Peter Kikke, 26, had ridden his motorbike to a pub but abandoned his plan to leave the bike there.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said: “At around 9.30 pm police received a call to a minor road traffic traffic accident at the locus.

“The vehicles were at a service station and the accused, who is the driver of a motorbike, was still there.”

Kikke’s defence agent said he had gone out on the motorbike to clear his head.

“Mr Kikke had been at home and had an argument with his partner. He left on his motorbike to calm down.

“He attended the Allan Park hotel and his intention was to leave it there. Alcohol mitigated against that common sense plan.”

Kikke, of Kersegreen Road, Clackmannan, admitted driving with excess alcohol (100mics/ 22) at Craig’s Roundabout, Kerse Road on May 2.

He was banned Kikke for 15 months and fined £400.

