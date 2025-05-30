Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Women’s prison sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Women’s prison sexual assault

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An inmate at Stirling’s women’s prison has admitted sexually assaulting a prison officer.

Steven Grant, who is also known as Lee Susan Canavan, grabbed the woman during a cell visit.

The 42-year-old caused the woman to stumble, narrowly avoiding falling to the ground.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks told the city’s sheriff court: “The witnesses… had attended at the accused’s cell at 5.20pm for a meal and medication to be provided.

“The accused was told to stand in the ‘surrender position’.

“(The prisoner officer) took hold of the accused and provided medication.

“The accused moved a hand towards her crotch, causing her to step back and almost fall to the ground. As a result the accused was taken to the ground.

“The complainer was shaken but not injured.”

Grant, of Livingston, admitted sexually assaulting the woman by grabbing her groin at HMP Stirling on November 7 last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Grant is currently serving an eight-month prison sentence for an analogous offence, which also resulted in being placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Nursery bid foiled

Staff at a Stirling nursery foiled a bid by a intoxicated woman to take a pre-school child from the premises without authority. Hazel Kelbie, 39, used a false name when trying to collect the three-year-old – whom she knew but was not permitted to collect. She fled when staff made investigations and was later found, collapsed, a short distance away. Read the full story here.

Hazel Kelbie
Hazel Kelbie was remanded when she appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Time served

A man caught with hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs during a police stop in Stirling has walked free after his sentence of imprisonment was backdated.

Linkes Hysa was banned from driving for 18 months and handed a four-month custodial sentence but had already spent the equivalent on remand.

The 30-year-old was found with three joints on his car dashboard and a further £1,400 of the drug in ready-made bags.

He was also driving with more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

Linkes Hysa
Linkes Hysa. Image: facebook

Solicitor Alastair Ross, defending, previously told the court Hysa had been staying in London with his pregnant wife but the cost of living in the capital had led to them living in a tent.

Hysa, of no fixed abode, was brought north by the promise of work in Glasgow.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on Bannockburn Road on November 10 last year and having excess cannabis substance DCT (9.1mics/ 2) in his system.

Jailed for four years

A man who subjected two young children to degrading sexual abuse in the late-80s and early-90s has been jailed for four years. Ralph Pickthall targeted the children at an address in Perthshire and stood trial in Stirling. Read more here.

 

 

Ralph Pickthall
Ralph Pickthall. Image: Facebook

Bombarded ex with messages

A Stirling man who “bombarded” his ex-partner with emails following their break up has been placed on a supervision order.

William Thomson sent the woman 78 messages over 44 days.

The 47-year-old also sent a package containing personalised Christmas decorations to the woman’s business address as he pleaded with the woman to rekindle their relationship.

The first message was sent the month after they broke up in the summer of 2024.

At one point Thomson contacted the police himself, claiming the woman had possessions belonging to him, including a cookbook, and was ignoring requests to return them.

William Thomson
William Thomson.

Solicitor Alistair Ross, defending, said Thomson acknowledged he “went too far”, adding “He’s moved on and put this relationship behind him”.

Thomson, of Hulston Road, Stirling admitted engaging in a course of conduct was abusive of his ex partner at addresses in Fallin, Edinburgh and Stirling between June and August last year.

He further admitted breaching bail at an address in Dunblane in December by leaving a package there for the woman.

Sheriff Paul Ralph placed him on a supervision order for 12 months and imposed a two-year non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman.

Jobs at risk

Almost two dozen jobs would have been at risk if Stirling woman Jennifer Anderson, who smoked cannabis in her car lost her driving licence, a court was told. She admitted being in charge of a car while under the influence of the drug but said she only lit up after she had parked and finished driving. Find out if here defence succeeded here.

Cannabis in car
Anderson admitted being in charge of a car having smoked cannabis. Image: Shutterstock

Drink-drive ban

A motorist caught at almost five times the drink drive limit in Stirling has been banned from the roads.

Peter Kikke, 26, had ridden his motorbike to a pub but abandoned his plan to leave the bike there.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said: “At around 9.30 pm police received a call to a minor road traffic traffic accident at the locus.

“The vehicles were at a service station and the accused, who is the driver of a motorbike, was still there.”

Kikke’s defence agent said he had gone out on the motorbike to clear his head.

“Mr Kikke had been at home and had an argument with his partner. He left on his motorbike to calm down.

“He attended the Allan Park hotel and his intention was to leave it there. Alcohol mitigated against that common sense plan.”

Kikke, of Kersegreen Road, Clackmannan, admitted driving with excess alcohol (100mics/ 22) at Craig’s Roundabout, Kerse Road on May 2.

He was banned Kikke for 15 months and fined £400.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

George Drinnan
Dundee motorist who tried to hit police with BMW jailed for five years
Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson
Bizarre claims of Perthshire tea blagger Thomas Robinson – bomb disposal, surviving deadly snake…
Ralph Pickthall
Man jailed at Stirling for historical sexual crimes committed in Perthshire
Mackenzie King
Fife derby football thug who attacked disabled fan gets second chance at community payback
David France
Jilted partner flew to Fife town to spray-paint abuse about his ex — in…
Carey Gibb
Callous Angus conman's £20k theft from sick ex-partner was first offence so he avoids…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — £36k cash grab from kids charity swindler
Thomas Robinson
The Great Scottish Tea Blag — Perthshire businessman guilty of £550k tea firm fraud
Jordon Forster
Ex-Dundee footballer given 20-year non-harassment order
Cannabis in car
Stirling jobs at risk if cannabis smoker had lost her role, court told