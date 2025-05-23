Person in court after Perthshire searches in drugs and cash operation

One person has appeared in court after what police said was a major drugs and cash seizure operation involving locations in Perthshire.

Zenab Saheel, 29, appeared in private on a petition alleging being concerned in the supply of drugs and a breach of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

No plea was offered and Saheel was committed for further examination and granted bail.

The appearance came after a vehicle was stopped on the A90, near Glendoick, between Perth and Dundee.

A further warrant was executed in the hamlet of Balgowan, west of Perth.

Police said another property in Stepps, North Lanarkshire, was also searched.

Cocaine worth £200,000 and £100,000 in cash was seized in Thursday’s operation, they said.

