Courts

Person in court after Perthshire searches in drugs and cash operation

The appearance was in private at Perth Sheriff Court.

May 23 2025

One person has appeared in court after what police said was a major drugs and cash seizure operation involving locations in Perthshire.

Zenab Saheel, 29, appeared in private on a petition alleging being concerned in the supply of drugs and a breach of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

No plea was offered and Saheel was committed for further examination and granted bail.

The appearance came after a vehicle was stopped on the A90, near Glendoick, between Perth and Dundee.

A further warrant was executed in the hamlet of Balgowan, west of Perth.

Police said another property in Stepps, North Lanarkshire, was also searched.

Cocaine worth £200,000 and £100,000 in cash was seized in Thursday's operation, they said.