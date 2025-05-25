Former chip shop owner smashed car windscreen with garden shears in Fife road rage attack

A former chip shop owner launched a road rage attack in Fife, smashing a car window with garden shears.

Former chip shop owner Gordon Lithgow, 59, became irate because another motorist had tooted his horn at him.

After smashing the rear windscreen of a car, which had a child inside, Lithgow was then “assaulted” by onlookers.

Lithgow, of Haughgate Avenue, Leven, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on December 20 at High Street, Cowdenbeath, he shouted and swore at a man, then smashed the rear window of his car with a set of shears.

Windscreen smash

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat said the incident took place at around 4pm when the victim was driving his car, accompanied by his partner and child.

He pulled into a layby after seeing an ambulance coming and shortly afterwards, saw the car being driven by Lithgow.

He thought Lithgow was going to reverse into him so “beeped his horn”, said the prosecutor.

Lithgow got out of his vehicle and began shouting at the other driver: “I’ve got f***ing cameras.”

He went back to his car and returned holding a pair of garden shears, which he used to smash the rear windscreen.

Police were called and members of the public intervened to “restrain” Lithgow until officers arrived, the depute added.

Assault claim

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said, “There was an ambulance coming down the High Street and Mr Lithgow moved into a layby to let it pass.

“Words were then exchanged. Mr Lithgow was in a particularly fragile state of mind at the time.

“He was then assaulted by a large number of people, which was captured on video.”

The solicitor said his client previously had a business and had owned chip shops but now receives disability benefit.

Sheriff Allan Findlay fined Lithgow £320 and ordered him to pay £300 compensation for the damage caused.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.