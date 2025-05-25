Former chip shop owner smashed car windscreen with garden shears in Fife road rage attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former chip shop owner smashed car windscreen with garden shears in Fife road rage attack

Gordon Lithgow used the tool after becoming enraged when another motorist sounded his horn at him.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Gordon Lithgow
Gordon Lithgow. Image: Facebook

A former chip shop owner launched a road rage attack in Fife, smashing a car window with garden shears.

Former chip shop owner Gordon Lithgow, 59, became irate because another motorist had tooted his horn at him.

After smashing the rear windscreen of a car, which had a child inside, Lithgow was then “assaulted” by onlookers.

Lithgow, of Haughgate Avenue, Leven, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on December 20 at High Street, Cowdenbeath, he shouted and swore at a man, then smashed the rear window of his car with a set of shears.

Windscreen smash

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat said the incident took place at around 4pm when the victim was driving his car, accompanied by his partner and child.

He pulled into a layby after seeing an ambulance coming and shortly afterwards, saw the car being driven by Lithgow.

He thought Lithgow was going to reverse into him so “beeped his horn”, said the prosecutor.

Lithgow got out of his vehicle and began shouting at the other driver: “I’ve got f***ing cameras.”

He went back to his car and returned holding a pair of garden shears, which he used to smash the rear windscreen.

Police were called and members of the public intervened to “restrain” Lithgow until officers arrived, the depute added.

Assault claim

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said, “There was an ambulance coming down the High Street and Mr Lithgow moved into a layby to let it pass.

“Words were then exchanged. Mr Lithgow was in a particularly fragile state of mind at the time.

“He was then assaulted by a large number of people, which was captured on video.”

The solicitor said his client previously had a business and had owned chip shops but now receives disability benefit.

Sheriff Allan Findlay fined Lithgow £320 and ordered him to pay £300 compensation for the damage caused.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

