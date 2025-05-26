Curfew imposed for ‘animalistic’ ear bite assault in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Curfew imposed for ‘animalistic’ ear bite assault in Dundee

Ryan Robertson claimed self-defence when he put his victim in a chokehold and bit his head.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Robertson
Ryan Robertson. Image: Facebook

A brute who bit a chunk out of a neighbour’s ear during an “animalistic” assault has been spared a prison sentence.

Ryan Robertson’s shocking attack on Darren McKay unfolded in front of children on a summer’s morning in the Fintry area of Dundee.

The 31-year-old claimed he acted in self-defence by putting Mr McKay in a chokehold before sinking his teeth into his ear.

However, in March, a sheriff dismissed the story and found Robertson guilty of assaulting him to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Mr McKay’s partner, Courtney Stewart, described the attack as “animalistic” and “premeditated”.

“I am wholly satisfied that Mr McKay and Ms Stewart were credible and reliable and the accused falls to be convicted as I reject his evidence as self-serving and wholly unconvincing,” Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said.

Robertson returned to court last week for sentencing and was made subject to a restriction of liberty order for three months.

The order, made as a direct alternative to custody, will keep him indoors between 9pm and 7am.

Feud spilled over

The court heard how a feud between Robertson and Mr McKay had been brewing for weeks before an argument unfolded near the communal bins on the morning of July 23 2024.

Mr McKay told the court: “He started running at me.

“He started throwing punches and obviously I had to defend myself by punching him back.

“We were scuffling about for a bit. When we got onto the floor he started to choke me first.

“He put me in a sleeper hold and said ‘I want to f*****g kill you’ or something like that. I couldn’t breathe.”

Robertson then bit Mr McKay’s right ear before letting go.

Mr McKay received stitches and endured three months’ worth of injections to prevent the contraction of blood-borne viruses.

“I would say I’m pretty damaged from it,” he added.

“I have not had an easy life but nobody needs that. It’s permanently damaged.

“It’s a vicious attack. It’s disgusting.”

Mr McKay’s ear was inspected by the sheriff who asked him to leave the witness box and approach the bench.

‘Feared for life’

Robertson claimed in his evidence he tried to leave his home after fearing he would be attacked by Mr McKay.

He claimed to have been “jumped” by more than a dozen people in a Dundee nightclub a few months earlier.

He said: “I stay in my house all the time and don’t really leave my house.

“I just wanted to go because I knew something would end up kicking off.

“He started to run towards me. He starts throwing punches.

“Me and him start rolling on the ground.

“I feared for my life. I wanted him to get off me and to leave us alone.”

The Grampian Gardens resident was found guilty of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

