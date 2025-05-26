Dundee dealer cuffed in dock before sheriff imposes unpaid work in last-ditch reprieve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dealer cuffed in dock before sheriff imposes unpaid work in last-ditch reprieve

Deano Foulis was caught dealing cocaine after being arrested for homophobic outburst.

By Ciaran Shanks
Deano Foulis
Deano Foulis was close to being jailed.

A cocaine dealer caught after a homophobic attack in a Dundee bar has been ordered to perform the maximum number of unpaid work hours.

Deano Foulis endured a rollercoaster sentencing hearing at the city’s sheriff court for his May 2024 crimes.

The 22-year-old was placed in handcuffs in the dock before being released when a sheriff imposed a last-resort alternative to a jail term.

Foulis, who has a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer, previously admitted abusing a staff member and attacking him with a measuring cup at Nola, Union Street.

He was seen causing annoyance to others in the bar at around 1.45am and was warned about his conduct by a worker.

However, Foulis was “immediately hostile” and threw the cup at the man, making homophobic slurs.

Police were contacted and found him at McDonald’s in Reform Street.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “Whilst in the police van, he was found to have scales containing residue of cocaine and £655.84 in cash.”

A family member allowed police to search Foulis’ home, where a bag of cocaine worth £3,832 and weighing 38.32g was discovered.

Police failed to notice Foulis, of Whitecraig Loan, had concealed a bag of cocaine in his cell at the West Bell Street headquarters.

CCTV showed a wrap containing 5.74g (worth £574) of cocaine fell out of his shorts.

king of islington closed macmerry nola
Foulis’ downfall began in Nola on Union Street.

A social work report was prepared in advance of sentencing and solicitor Mike Short said his client had made efforts to curb his drinking and drug use.

Mr Short said: “The long-term goal is to get his licence to go offshore.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith interjected: “If he’s on the sniff he’s not going to get offshore because he’ll be subjected to random drug testing.”

During a lengthy address, Sheriff Niven-Smith told Foulis he had identified a total sentence of 18 months in prison.

However, he chose to impose a direct alternative to custody in the form of 300 hours of unpaid work, two years of supervision and drug testing as part of a conduct requirement.

He said: “This is your one and only chance to avoid a custodial sentence.

“It is an alternative to custody – it is what it says on the tin.

“I hope that you grasp this opportunity with open hands, learn from it and become a better person.”

