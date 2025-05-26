Dundee dealer cuffed in dock before sheriff imposes unpaid work in last-ditch reprieve

A cocaine dealer caught after a homophobic attack in a Dundee bar has been ordered to perform the maximum number of unpaid work hours.

Deano Foulis endured a rollercoaster sentencing hearing at the city’s sheriff court for his May 2024 crimes.

The 22-year-old was placed in handcuffs in the dock before being released when a sheriff imposed a last-resort alternative to a jail term.

Foulis, who has a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer, previously admitted abusing a staff member and attacking him with a measuring cup at Nola, Union Street.

He was seen causing annoyance to others in the bar at around 1.45am and was warned about his conduct by a worker.

However, Foulis was “immediately hostile” and threw the cup at the man, making homophobic slurs.

Police were contacted and found him at McDonald’s in Reform Street.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “Whilst in the police van, he was found to have scales containing residue of cocaine and £655.84 in cash.”

A family member allowed police to search Foulis’ home, where a bag of cocaine worth £3,832 and weighing 38.32g was discovered.

Police failed to notice Foulis, of Whitecraig Loan, had concealed a bag of cocaine in his cell at the West Bell Street headquarters.

CCTV showed a wrap containing 5.74g (worth £574) of cocaine fell out of his shorts.

A social work report was prepared in advance of sentencing and solicitor Mike Short said his client had made efforts to curb his drinking and drug use.

Mr Short said: “The long-term goal is to get his licence to go offshore.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith interjected: “If he’s on the sniff he’s not going to get offshore because he’ll be subjected to random drug testing.”

During a lengthy address, Sheriff Niven-Smith told Foulis he had identified a total sentence of 18 months in prison.

However, he chose to impose a direct alternative to custody in the form of 300 hours of unpaid work, two years of supervision and drug testing as part of a conduct requirement.

He said: “This is your one and only chance to avoid a custodial sentence.

“It is an alternative to custody – it is what it says on the tin.

“I hope that you grasp this opportunity with open hands, learn from it and become a better person.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.