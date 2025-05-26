Perth electrician stole £70k from own business for ‘booze fund’, foreign trip and dating site

An electrician from Perth stole £70,000 from his own business, transferring money into his account under the reference “booze fund” and using cash for holidays, restaurants and cinema trips.

Scott Bathgate admitted embezzling from North Muirton-based My Eco Solutions over a five-year period.

Bathgate, formerly of Blackford, used the company account to fund his personal lifestyle, including travel outside the UK and on a dating site.

The offender, who has been on bail since appearing at Perth Sheriff Court in 2022, is now awaiting sentence.

Account thefts

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie explained Bathgate and colleague Douglas Hamilton had both been made redundant from another firm in 2011 and set the company up together, investing £3,000 each.

Due to Bathgate’s poor credit, his brother was registered as a director.

The company opened a company account with Barclays but later switched to the Clydesdale bank.

Bathgate, who like Mr Hamilton was taking a wage of £200 a week, was given full responsibility for finance and admininstration.

Mr Mackenzie said: “Over time, it became apparent Mr Bathgate was struggling to manage the bookkeeping.”

Unbeknownst to Mr Hamilton, the company was racking up fines.

In 2016, an office manager was employed to take over the finance and admin work.

Bathgate refused to provide her with login details and failed to provide receipts for purchases.

It was found he had used business funds to make personal purchases.

One transfer from the Barclay’s account to Bathgate’s own was under the reference “booze fund”.

On other occasions, the card was found to have been used at a cinema, restaurants, travel outside the UK and a dating website.

After Bathgate returned his company computer in 2018, he did not return to work.

Guilty plea

Bathgate admitted that on various occasions between December 17 in 2012 and July 26 in 2017, he embezzled various sums while working as director and subcontractor of My Eco Solutions Ltd.

He pled guilty to transferring funds from a bank account held in name of the St Kilda Place-headquartered business into a bank account held in his own name and using two company bank accounts to purchase goods and services and pay bills.

Bathgate, now of Scone, admitted embezzling £70,000, having initially been charged with swindling the firm out of £126,330.71

The 45-year-old’s only previous conviction was a driving offence more than 20 years ago.

His solicitor Lyndsey Barber explained since the offences took place, Bathgate has suffered from haemorrhages.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentencing until July 3 and continued the bail orderon which Bathgate has been for three years.

The sheriff ordered background reports and said: “Clearly the court must, in these circumstances, consider a custodial sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.