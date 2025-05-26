Perth electrician stole £70k from own business for ‘booze fund’, foreign trip and dating site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth electrician stole £70k from own business for ‘booze fund’, foreign trip and dating site

Scott Bathgate admitted embezzling funds from the account over a five-year period.

By Ross Gardiner
Scott Bathgate
Scott Bathgate at Perth Sheriff Court.

An electrician from Perth stole £70,000 from his own business, transferring money into his account under the reference “booze fund” and using cash for holidays, restaurants and cinema trips.

Scott Bathgate admitted embezzling from North Muirton-based My Eco Solutions over a five-year period.

Bathgate, formerly of Blackford, used the company account to fund his personal lifestyle, including travel outside the UK and on a dating site.

The offender, who has been on bail since appearing at Perth Sheriff Court in 2022, is now awaiting sentence.

Account thefts

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie explained Bathgate and colleague Douglas Hamilton had both been made redundant from another firm in 2011 and set the company up together, investing £3,000 each.

Due to Bathgate’s poor credit, his brother was registered as a director.

The company opened a company account with Barclays but later switched to the Clydesdale bank.

Bathgate, who like Mr Hamilton was taking a wage of £200 a week, was given full responsibility for finance and admininstration.

Mr Mackenzie said: “Over time, it became apparent Mr Bathgate was struggling to manage the bookkeeping.”

Unbeknownst to Mr Hamilton, the company was racking up fines.

In 2016, an office manager was employed to take over the finance and admin work.

Bathgate refused to provide her with login details and failed to provide receipts for purchases.

It was found he had used business funds to make personal purchases.

One transfer from the Barclay’s account to Bathgate’s own was under the reference “booze fund”.

On other occasions, the card was found to have been used at a cinema, restaurants, travel outside the UK and a dating website.

After Bathgate returned his company computer in 2018, he did not return to work.

Guilty plea

Bathgate admitted that on various occasions between December 17 in 2012 and July 26 in 2017, he embezzled various sums while working as director and subcontractor of My Eco Solutions Ltd.

He pled guilty to transferring funds from a bank account held in name of the St Kilda Place-headquartered business into a bank account held in his own name and using two company bank accounts to purchase goods and services and pay bills.

Bathgate, now of Scone, admitted embezzling £70,000, having initially been charged with swindling the firm out of £126,330.71

The 45-year-old’s only previous conviction was a driving offence more than 20 years ago.

His solicitor Lyndsey Barber explained since the offences took place, Bathgate has suffered from haemorrhages.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentencing until July 3 and continued the bail orderon which Bathgate has been for three years.

The sheriff ordered background reports and said: “Clearly the court must, in these circumstances, consider a custodial sentence.”

