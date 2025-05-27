Roofing firm fined after apprentice fell five metres during Perth moss-scraping job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roofing firm fined after apprentice fell five metres during Perth moss-scraping job

BG Roofing had an otherwise unblemished record but were fined £2,000 after the 20-year-old was left with a shattered heel and fractured ankle.

By Ross Gardiner
Perth Sheriff Court sign
The firm was fined at Perth Sheriff Court.

A roofing firm has been fined a four-figure sum after an apprentice plummeted five metres while scraping moss from a Perth home.

Konrad Grabczynski, 20, fell from the apex of a property at Langley Place in the Kinnoull area on July 18 last year and had to be taken to Ninewells.

He suffered a fractured left ankle, a shattered right heel and a dislocated shoulder.

He needed three months off work to recover.

His employer, fledgling firm BG Roofing, based in Methven, pled guilty to breaching health and safety legislation at Perth Sheriff Court.

Moss scraping incident

Prosecutor Catherine Fraser explained Mr Grabczynski was a third year apprentice undertaking theory work at Dundee and Angus College.

At the time of the incident, both directors were on holiday and Mr Grabczynski had been offered paid time off but opted to work on the familiar home.

BG Roofing had already carried out work at the site, having fixed a leak there earlier.

Mr Grabczynski was involved in that repair and was asked to scrape moss from the tiles.

However, his ladder fell and Mr Grabczynski plunged from the apex at the rear of the roof onto the wooden decking in the garden below.

The residents, who have lived there 30 years, called the emergency services and Mr Grabczynski was taken to Ninewells.

Ms Fraser explained a safety measure such as edge protection should have been in place to protect the employee.

“Working at height is a well-known and well-documented high risk activity.

“It was reasonably foreseeable therefore that anybody working at height without the appropriate safety system in place may fall from a roof and sustain an injury, or worse.”

BG Roofing pled guilty to failing to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing at work of its employee, so far as reasonably practicable.

‘Good safety record’

The firm’s solicitor explained the maximum fine available was £20,000 and said BG Roofing had fully co-operated with HSE and has no previous convictions.

He added the company has paused work of that nature until its director has completed an ongoing light scaffolding course.

The company, founded in February 2024 took £27,500 in its first year but had expenses of around £40,000, meaning it is running at a loss.

Only one director has been taking a salary, equating to less than minimum wage.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson fined BG Roofing £2,000 plus a £75 victim surcharge, to be paid in the next six months.

He said: “Some risk assessment had been made but it was inadequate.

“Working on a roof is known to be hazardous because it involves working at height.

“There is a good safety record. Responsibility has been accepted and there has been full co-operation with the investigation.

“The company has now taken steps to remedy the issue.”

