Roofing firm fined after apprentice fell five metres during Perth moss-scraping job

A roofing firm has been fined a four-figure sum after an apprentice plummeted five metres while scraping moss from a Perth home.

Konrad Grabczynski, 20, fell from the apex of a property at Langley Place in the Kinnoull area on July 18 last year and had to be taken to Ninewells.

He suffered a fractured left ankle, a shattered right heel and a dislocated shoulder.

He needed three months off work to recover.

His employer, fledgling firm BG Roofing, based in Methven, pled guilty to breaching health and safety legislation at Perth Sheriff Court.

Moss scraping incident

Prosecutor Catherine Fraser explained Mr Grabczynski was a third year apprentice undertaking theory work at Dundee and Angus College.

At the time of the incident, both directors were on holiday and Mr Grabczynski had been offered paid time off but opted to work on the familiar home.

BG Roofing had already carried out work at the site, having fixed a leak there earlier.

Mr Grabczynski was involved in that repair and was asked to scrape moss from the tiles.

However, his ladder fell and Mr Grabczynski plunged from the apex at the rear of the roof onto the wooden decking in the garden below.

The residents, who have lived there 30 years, called the emergency services and Mr Grabczynski was taken to Ninewells.

Ms Fraser explained a safety measure such as edge protection should have been in place to protect the employee.

“Working at height is a well-known and well-documented high risk activity.

“It was reasonably foreseeable therefore that anybody working at height without the appropriate safety system in place may fall from a roof and sustain an injury, or worse.”

BG Roofing pled guilty to failing to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing at work of its employee, so far as reasonably practicable.

‘Good safety record’

The firm’s solicitor explained the maximum fine available was £20,000 and said BG Roofing had fully co-operated with HSE and has no previous convictions.

He added the company has paused work of that nature until its director has completed an ongoing light scaffolding course.

The company, founded in February 2024 took £27,500 in its first year but had expenses of around £40,000, meaning it is running at a loss.

Only one director has been taking a salary, equating to less than minimum wage.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson fined BG Roofing £2,000 plus a £75 victim surcharge, to be paid in the next six months.

He said: “Some risk assessment had been made but it was inadequate.

“Working on a roof is known to be hazardous because it involves working at height.

“There is a good safety record. Responsibility has been accepted and there has been full co-operation with the investigation.

“The company has now taken steps to remedy the issue.”

