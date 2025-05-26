Cats alerted Dundee householder to late-night break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cats alerted Dundee householder to late-night break-in

John Harris was caught red-handed in the property in Douglas.

By Ciaran Shanks
John Harris
John Harris. Image: Facebook

A rampant criminal was caught red-handed during a Dundee break-in after the householders’ cats began acting strangely.

John Harris fled after being confronted by a woman who screamed when she found the crook in her living room.

The 56-year-old was caught after being hunted by her partner and police officers.

Harris – who was been breaking into properties for 40 years – is now facing a further stint in prison after admitting the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Alerted by cats

It was revealed the couple had locked all doors and windows before going to bed, with the woman still awake at around 1.30am.

“She noticed her cats acting strange and spooked by something,” prosecutor Stephanie Paterson told the court.

“A short time later, she heard a loud bang as if a door had just been slammed.

“She went downstairs to check the noise and noticed the living room light was on.

“Upon walking in, she saw the accused standing directly in front of her.”

The fiscal depute said the woman “began to scream loudly” in a panic, which prompted a bloodied Harris to flee out of the kitchen and into a neighbour’s garden.

Her partner raced downstairs to assist and tried to trace his stolen iPhone with an app.

Caught nearby

Harris was arrested at around 2am a short distance away, where he was found with the phone, a bank card, driving licence and alcohol.

Police noted the kitchen window had been forced open, with blood visible.

HMP Perth prisoner Harris pled guilty to breaking into a property in the Douglas area on May 4 this year.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

