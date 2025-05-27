Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head

Brian Thoresen denied assault but was convicted after a trial.

By Ciaran Shanks
Brian Thoresen
Brian Thoresen.

A 60-year-old man convicted of a “sustained” attack on his ex-wife’s partner with a knuckle duster in Dundee has been sentenced.

Brian Thoresen also bit the man on the head during the vicious assault on Arthurstone Terrace.

Thoresen denied the allegations and stood trial at the city’s sheriff court.

It was revealed how the Strathmartine Road resident went to the man’s address after the pair had become embroiled in a simmering feud.

A jury found Thoresen guilty of pursuing his victim, causing him to fall to the ground, before he repeatedly struck him on the head and body with the knuckle duster and bit his head.

The July 17 2023 assault caused severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment, the charge stated.

He was also convicted of a second charge of pushing his ex-wife on the body and causing her to fall to her injury.

Sentencing

Thoresen returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said: “He has moved on and is now in a new relationship.

“He leads a fairly quiet life. He is well aware of the potential disposal here.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph said the offence had passed the custody threshold and he had to assess whether any alternatives could be imposed.

He told Thoresen: “I am quite satisfied that I would be entitled to send you to prison.

“The jury convicted you of going to the complainer’s house to get access to the front door and thereafter, a fairly sustained and nasty assault followed.

“We heard evidence there was a degree of what might amount to provocation, not particularly in law.

“I am reflecting all of that in approaching this disposal.”

Thoresen was placed on supervision for 12 months and ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

He is banned from contacting his ex-wife for two years as part of a non-harassment order.

