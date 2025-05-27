Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head

A 60-year-old man convicted of a “sustained” attack on his ex-wife’s partner with a knuckle duster in Dundee has been sentenced.

Brian Thoresen also bit the man on the head during the vicious assault on Arthurstone Terrace.

Thoresen denied the allegations and stood trial at the city’s sheriff court.

It was revealed how the Strathmartine Road resident went to the man’s address after the pair had become embroiled in a simmering feud.

A jury found Thoresen guilty of pursuing his victim, causing him to fall to the ground, before he repeatedly struck him on the head and body with the knuckle duster and bit his head.

The July 17 2023 assault caused severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment, the charge stated.

He was also convicted of a second charge of pushing his ex-wife on the body and causing her to fall to her injury.

Sentencing

Thoresen returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said: “He has moved on and is now in a new relationship.

“He leads a fairly quiet life. He is well aware of the potential disposal here.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph said the offence had passed the custody threshold and he had to assess whether any alternatives could be imposed.

He told Thoresen: “I am quite satisfied that I would be entitled to send you to prison.

“The jury convicted you of going to the complainer’s house to get access to the front door and thereafter, a fairly sustained and nasty assault followed.

“We heard evidence there was a degree of what might amount to provocation, not particularly in law.

“I am reflecting all of that in approaching this disposal.”

Thoresen was placed on supervision for 12 months and ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

He is banned from contacting his ex-wife for two years as part of a non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.