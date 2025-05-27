Fife baby shower ends in violence as families feud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife baby shower ends in violence as families feud

A mother and daughter ended up in the dock on assault charges after the party turned violent.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Sarah Wilson
Sarah Wilson will be sentenced later. Her daughter was given an absolute discharge. Image: Facebook

A baby shower attended by feuding families in Fife ended in violence.

There was hostility between the relatives of the couple having the baby as light-hearted games such as “Baby Bingo” were ruined by offensive comments fired back and forward across the hall, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

The bad feeling between the families escalated to violence outside the hall in Lochore.

The mum and sister of the mother-to-be landed ended up in the dock on assault charges.

Sarah Wilson, 45, of Kirkcaldy, admitted punching the other mum after grabbing her hair.

Chardonnay Wilson, 20, also from Kirkcaldy, was found guilty of assaulting another woman.

‘Would Mummy Rather’

Chardonnay Wilson told the court the baby shower for her sister Chantelle, had started at 1pm.

She said the two families were sitting at different tables and “at first it was fine”.

However, bad feeling began to escalate during a game called “Would Mummy Rather”.

She explained there was a question, “would mummy rather put a bottle on for the baby or open a bottle of wine”.

She said someone from the father-to-be’s family shouted out the new mum would open a bottle of wine.

“Chantelle got upset and everything started to escalate from there,” she said.

She described how her mum Sarah and the other mother were “arguing back and forward”.

“My mum told her they could speak any other day but not to spoil the occasion,” she said.

‘Baby Bingo’

The court was told there was more arguing during a game of “Baby Bingo” and allegations about sexual comments being heard.

There were then claims about an abusive comment, “F***ing fools”, aimed at the Wilsons, being written on a paper plate.

Wilson said she had also written a good wishes message in the baby book and someone had ripped it out.

Gino Gambale, solicitor for Chardonnay Wilson, asked for his client to be given an absolute discharge, as a conviction would end her three-year career as a carer.

Sheriff Susan Duff said it would “not be proportionate” to impose a sentence which would end a young person’s career and agreed to the defence request, meaning the offence will not go on Wilson’s record.

Sarah Wilson will be sentenced on June 4 after the sheriff called for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

