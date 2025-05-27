Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A 50-year-old man wound up in custody after a three-year-old dispute over a £2,000 window cleaning round.

Kevin Brown was hauled into the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court after previously failing to appear.

He had admitted threatening a rival with violence in a phone message on July 13 2021.

Prosecutor Ewan Chalmers said there was previous agreement for the man to take over the round but the remaining balance had not been paid.

Brown, of Helmsdale Avenue, said in the message: “If I see you out cleaning windows you and your car are getting smashed.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray fined him £100 following the custody appearance.

Soldiers attack

A pair of Leuchars-based soldiers admitted their roles in a concerted attack on a St Andrews Open Championship worker during a night out. Ian Gunn and Scott Burns appeared in the dock together at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the attack in the early hours of July 13 2022.

Ian Gunn
Ian Gunn began the attack. Image: Facebook

Registration failure

A convicted Fife paedophile who is on the sex offenders register for life has been ordered to be of good behaviour after admitting failing to meet his notification requirements.

David Soutar, of Katrine Crescent in Kirkcaldy was jailed for three years and made subject to the indefinite notification requirements in March 2022 after a jury convicted him of taking or making indecent images of children.

If all the twisted video files on Soutar’s devices – including footage recorded in the 1970s and converted from VHS – were played back-to-back, the run-time would be three days.

David Soutar
David Soutar.

The 58-year-old, formerly of Methil, returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced having failed to comply with notification requirements between July and August in 2024.

Solicitor Alistair Burleigh said his client had attended at a police station on a Saturday during the 12-day period to try to fulfil his duty but the station had been closed.

Sheriff Mark Allan deferred sentencing until November 24.

Cat burglar

A crook was caught red-handed during a Dundee break-in when the householders’ cats began acting strangely. John Harris fled after being confronted by a woman who screamed when she found him in her living room but was caught nearby.

John Harris
John Harris. Image: Facebook

Torched Ring bell

A Perth woman who torched her neighbour’s doorbell camera with a lighter has been released from prison.

Susan Reid was remanded at Perth Justice of the Peace Court after appearing on Easter Saturday to answer a warrant.

She admitted vandalising the £60 camera on her Bute Drive neighbour’s home by holding a lighter to it on June 10 2023, while on bail.

The camera’s owner received notifications just after midnight when Reid, 33, held a lighter to it.

Solicitor Linda Clark explained Reid had complained about the camera pointing at her home.

She said: “She’s been in custody all this time.

“Her neighbour wasn’t prepared to budge. He has moved elsewhere.”

JP Andrew Kirkpatrick admonished Reid and said: “At the end of the day, you’ll appreciate what you did was wrong.

“Having spend the best part of six weeks in prison, that is I think, quite a significant punishment.”

Alarming exposures

A Fife man found guilty of “alarming” his village neighbours by twice exposing himself at his front door claims he was urinating because he could not get upstairs to his toilet. The story told by Douglas Keir, 68, was backed by his carers but he was convicted.

Douglas Keir
Douglas Keir appeared at his trial in a wheelchair.

Punched nurse

A staff nurse at Perth’s Murray Royal hospital was left with a bloodied nose and swollen lip when a patient from Arbroath delivered an uppercut to her face.

Adrian Palmer appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having admitted attacking the employee at the Moredun Ward on March 10 in 2022.

Depute fiscal Jill Drummond told the court “agitated” Palmer, 67, was being led out of the ward as staff dealt with medication.

“All of a sudden, he’s moved towards the complainer and punched her towards the face with an uppercut, causing her nose to bleed.”

The nurse activated her personal alarm and police were contacted.

Palmer told them: “I was trying to defend myself.”

Palmer, of Cliffview Court, admitted assault to injury. His case began on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He accepts it’s not a legal self-defence. To some extent he felt provoked.

“He does recognise that he needs to manage his temper better.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph fined Palmer £210 and ordered him to pay the nurse £600, saying: “We can’t have behaviour like that when people are trying to help you.”

Fined after fall

A roofing firm was fined a four-figure sum after an apprentice plummeted five metres while scraping moss from a Perth home, suffering a fractured left ankle, a shattered right heel and a dislocated shoulder. The court heard it was the first breach by Methven-based BG Roofing.

Drug values disputed

A 64-year-old Dunfermline man caught with 20g of heroin and 3g of cocaine has been fined £1,000.

James Donnelly, 64, of Broomhead Drive, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to possession of the class A drugs at his home on July 14 2023.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court a search warrant was executed at the property and the drugs, worth around £1200 in total, were recovered.

Defence lawyer Liam Kildare referred to a police report in stating the range of values for the heroin was between £540 and £970.

Sheriff Paul Ralph told Donnelly: “You don’t need me to tell you that someone of your age should really know better”.

The sheriff noted the offences were nearly two years old and fined Donnelly a total of £1000.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Brian Thoresen
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head
Edinburgh High Court sign
Handgun-wielding robber left Stirling woman terrified in flat invasion
Sarah Wilson
Fife baby shower ends in violence as families feud
Douglas Keir
Pensioner guilty of 'alarming' people by exposing himself at front door in Fife
Perth Sheriff Court sign
Roofing firm fined after apprentice fell five metres during Perth moss-scraping job
Ian Gunn
Soldiers admit attack on Open Championship worker in St Andrews
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Crying biker and attempted murder trial ordered
John Harris
Cats alerted Dundee householder to late-night break-in
Ryan Robertson
Curfew imposed for 'animalistic' ear bite assault in Dundee
Scott Bathgate
Perth electrician stole £70k from own business for 'booze fund', foreign trip and dating…