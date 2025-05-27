Soldiers admit attack on Open Championship worker in St Andrews

Soldiers, then stationed at Leuchars, have admitted their roles in a concerted attack on a St Andrews Open Championship worker during a night out.

Ian Gunn and Scott Burns appeared in the dock together at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the attack in the early hours of July 13 in 2022.

Victim Stephen Costello was in St Andrews to work at the 150th Open Championships but spent the day before the tournament in Ninewells.

After the soldiers’ friend had been headbutted by a friend of Mr Costello, they attacked him while he was alone down a side street.

Mr Costello suffered a tear duct injury and now always carries sunglasses due to the discomfort he suffers in bright light.

Both attackers will be sentenced next month.

Nights out collided

The court heard 43-year-old Mr Costello was staying in temporary on-site accommodation while he worked at the prestigious golf tournament.

He and two colleagues were on a night out and ended up in the student union just after midnight.

Burns, 23, and 24-year-old Gunn, both soldiers in the British Army stationed at Leuchars, were there too.

The groups, who were not known to each other, met outside at around 2am and began speaking at St Mary’s Place.

Fiscal depute Jamie Hilland said: “At some point, the conversation became heated.

“The complainer and another male began arguing with the accused.

“The other male was particularly agitated and began pushing Gunn.”

That colleague of Mr Costello’s then headbutted a friend of the soldiers, leaving him with a bloody nose.

Hit from behind

Mr Costello and his companions began to make their way away in the direction of The Old Vic pub but the soldiers followed, shouting.

Mr Costello was separated from his companions on Hope Street and Gunn caught up with him.

He felt an impact from behind and fell, striking his head.

Mr Costello could feel “a wetness” and realised he was bleeding heavily.

While he lay on the ground, Gunn punched and kicked him on the head.

Burns caught up and punched and kicked him on the head.

They were split up by a bystander and passing police were flagged down.

Mr Costello was admitted to Ninewells with a cut to his right eyelid and required surgery under general anaesthetic and still has a scar, as well as vision issues in bright sunlight.

Guilty

Gunn, of School Place in Kirkwall, Orkney, but formerly of Leven, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent impairment.

He was a first offender at the time but has since accrued a criminal record.

He has been on remand since appearing in court in relation to his third non-appearance warrant on May 16.

First offender Burns, of Lorne Court in Glenrothes, pled guilty to a reduced charge of assault.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentencing until June 14 and ordered background reports.

Gunn is still remanded and Burns remains on bail.

