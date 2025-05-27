Soldiers admit attack on Open Championship worker in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soldiers admit attack on Open Championship worker in St Andrews

Ian Gunn and Scott Burns are awaiting sentence after assaulting the man after a row between their groups after a night out.

By Ross Gardiner
Ian Gunn
Ian Gunn began the attack. Image: Facebook

Soldiers, then stationed at Leuchars, have admitted their roles in a concerted attack on a St Andrews Open Championship worker during a night out.

Ian Gunn and Scott Burns appeared in the dock together at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the attack in the early hours of July 13 in 2022.

Victim Stephen Costello was in St Andrews to work at the 150th Open Championships but spent the day before the tournament in Ninewells.

After the soldiers’ friend had been headbutted by a friend of Mr Costello, they attacked him while he was alone down a side street.

Mr Costello suffered a tear duct injury and now always carries sunglasses due to the discomfort he suffers in bright light.

Both attackers will be sentenced next month.

Nights out collided

The court heard 43-year-old Mr Costello was staying in temporary on-site accommodation while he worked at the prestigious golf tournament.

He and two colleagues were on a night out and ended up in the student union just after midnight.

Burns, 23, and 24-year-old Gunn, both soldiers in the British Army stationed at Leuchars, were there too.

The pair were based at Leuchars, in Fife.

The groups, who were not known to each other, met outside at around 2am and began speaking at St Mary’s Place.

Fiscal depute Jamie Hilland said: “At some point, the conversation became heated.

“The complainer and another male began arguing with the accused.

“The other male was particularly agitated and began pushing Gunn.”

That colleague of Mr Costello’s then headbutted a friend of the soldiers, leaving him with a bloody nose.

Hit from behind

Mr Costello and his companions began to make their way away in the direction of The Old Vic pub but the soldiers followed, shouting.

Mr Costello was separated from his companions on Hope Street and Gunn caught up with him.

He felt an impact from behind and fell, striking his head.

Mr Costello could feel “a wetness” and realised he was bleeding heavily.

While he lay on the ground, Gunn punched and kicked him on the head.

Scot Burns, court
Burns, pictured at court, joined the attack.

Burns caught up and punched and kicked him on the head.

They were split up by a bystander and passing police were flagged down.

Mr Costello was admitted to Ninewells with a cut to his right eyelid and required surgery under general anaesthetic and still has a scar, as well as vision issues in bright sunlight.

Guilty

Gunn, of School Place in Kirkwall, Orkney, but formerly of Leven, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent impairment.

He was a first offender at the time but has since accrued a criminal record.

He has been on remand since appearing in court in relation to his third non-appearance warrant on May 16.

First offender Burns, of Lorne Court in Glenrothes, pled guilty to a reduced charge of assault.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentencing until June 14 and ordered background reports.

Gunn is still remanded and Burns remains on bail.

