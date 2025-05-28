Fife thugs jailed for Rewind festival attack on university lecturer

A pair of thugs who left a university lecturer blinded in one eye in an attack at the Rewind music festival in Perthshire have been jailed for a total of 10 years.

The man also needed a metal plate inserted in his jaw following the assault at Scone Palace by Patrick Kerr, 33, and 38-year-old Simon Tierney.

The 53 year-old victim had been there with his family on July 22 2023.

He did not know the pair but had “polite” conversations with them at one stage.

He then walked away from “aggressive” Tierney but was set upon after refusing the offer of a chip from the lout.

The duo were sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after separately admitting assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Tierney – who ran a gas fitting company – had pled guilty at a hearing last summer.

Sentencing had been delayed on him until the end of Kerr’s trial in Dundee last month but he ended up admitting to the same charge on the second day of the case.

On Wednesday, Lord Renucci jailed Kerr for five-and-a-half years.

Tierney was sentenced to four-and-a-half years.

The pair, both of Glenrothes, will be supervised for a further two years on their release.

A non-harassment order was also imposed banning them from approaching or contacting the victim for an indefinite period.

Music festival assault

Prosecutor Brian Bell explained at the hearing in Dundee how the victim was brutally set upon.

The advocate depute said: “He was punched on the head and knocked to the ground.

“Both were seen to repeatedly punch and kick him on the head and body while he was there.

“Security and others came to assist and were pulled away.

“The incident appeared to have been brief but he was described as being kicked and punched with force.”

The assailants were held and insisted they had been attacked.

Tierney claimed he had been knocked out and when he came to, spotted Kerr fighting with others.

Sight loss suffered

The victim was rushed to hospital and his horrific injuries included “external internal damage” to one of his eyes.

Mr Bell said : “He has suffered the permanent loss of vision in his right eye.”

It remains a possibility he may need to have it removed at a later stage.

He already suffered from a sight condition prior to the assault.

The man further needed extensive and expensive dental work for six broken teeth.

Mr Bell stated the ordeal has had “life changing consequences”.

‘Brutal, cowardly, alcohol-fuelled attack’

Kerr’s lawyer David Taylor said in Glasgow the former bricklayer had been in “a spiral of decline” at the time due to a string of personal issues.

He said: “He is ashamed of his behaviour. He wishes to convey his apologies to the victim.”

Gordon Martin, defending Tierney, said it appeared in a pre-sentencing report the thug was trying to “minimise” his involvement but that had “not been his intention”.

Lord Renucci stated both were said to have “anger management” issues and were “no stranger to the courts” due to their criminal records.

He said: “You have both pleaded guilty to what can only be described as a brutal, cowardly, alcohol-fuelled attack on a vulnerable victim.

“The impact and consequences of your actions have been shattering to him and will be lifelong.”

