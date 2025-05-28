Dundee groomer caught in undercover police sting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee groomer caught in undercover police sting

Joseph Nicholson sent a string of messages to profiles he believed were an underage boy and girl.

By Ciaran Shanks
Joseph Nicholson
Joseph Nicholson is now on the sex offenders register.

A pair of undercover police officers thwarted a Dundee paedophile’s attempts to groom children on social media.

Joseph Nicholson, 40, sent a string of nauseating messages to two profiles he believed were an underage boy and girl.

The creep – who claimed to be a duty manager at a hotel chain – repeatedly asked for pictures of the “children” over Kik and Snapchat.

A police raid on the home Nicholson shared with his husband found he was also storing child abuse videos at the highest level of depravity.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Nicholson engaged in numerous in-depth sexual conversations between August and October 2023.

The profiles – named “Leon” and “Ava” – would reply with various child-like responses and questions.

Horrific messages

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown read aloud the lengthy messages Nicholson exchanged, posing as a man called “Lewis” with the username Lewboy2022.

He said to the male profile: “I wanna see everything cause I think you are cute AF” (as f***).

The court heard how Nicholson repeatedly pestered the child for images posing in underwear and continued to escalate the sexual remarks.

Nicholson, who sent images of himself, messaged: “Doesn’t have to be nakes right now, body in boxers just now would be nice.

“Can work up to them being off after that hehe.”

When speaking to “Ava”, Nicholson immediately asked for a picture of her face.

“Just because most girls are either catfishing or scam bots,” Nicholson said.

“Not sure your as innocent as you look.

“What stuff do you normally do with guys on here. I am sure not always clean haha.”

Nicholson repeatedly pressured the girl into sending a video of herself saying his name to prove she was a real person.

Photos matched pervert’s home

Describing the search on Nicholson’s home, Mr Brown said: “The accused and his husband were traced in the property.

“The nature of the enquiry was explained.

“A mobile phone belonging to the accused was seized.

“Jogging bottoms were discovered which matched those in an image.

“An image containing a red carpet in one of the photos matched that of the locus.”

Two Category A videos of child sex abuse material were also recovered from the mobile phone.

Nicholson received the files through a group chat.

He admitted two charges of attempting to communicate indecently with two children between August and October 2023.

After pleading guilty on the day he was due to stand trial, Nicholson’s sentence was deferred until July for a social work report to be prepared.

His bail was continued and he is now a registered sex offender.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kirkcaldy High Street WH Smith
Massive empty Kirkcaldy High Street store hid £6.5million cannabis farm
Simon Tierney and Patrick Kerr
Fife thugs jailed for Rewind festival attack on university lecturer
Alex Tunnicliffe
Army sapper faces dismissal after admitting indecent communication with 'child' in Fife
Phone with 999
Fife Buckfast lout told 999 operator 'I'm the f***ing real deal' and made hostage…
Hazel Kelbie
Intoxicated woman tried to take child from Stirling nursery without authority
Jack MacLean
Scout volunteer sexually assaulted woman during Blair Atholl Jamborette
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring
Brian Thoresen
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head
Edinburgh High Court sign
Handgun-wielding robber left Stirling woman terrified in flat invasion
Sarah Wilson
Fife baby shower ends in violence as families feud