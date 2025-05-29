Stirling jobs at risk if cannabis smoker had lost her role, court told

Almost two dozen jobs would be put at risk if a Stirling woman who smoked cannabis in her car lost her driving licence, a court has been told.

Jennifer Anderson, 34, admitted being in charge of a car while under the influence of the Class B drug.

But crucially, she was not driving when police had reason to speak with her.

Anderson, of Cornton, Stirling, had pulled into a layby on April 29 2023, when police officers in an unmarked car smelled cannabis from her car.

They then traced the vehicle and found it parked on George Street in Oban around 11.45pm.

Officers approached Anderson, who was not in the BMW at the time and had cause to do a roadside drug test on her, which proved positive for cannabis in her system.

A blood test later discovered she was over the limit (5.7mics/ 2).

Driving licence ‘essential’

At Oban Sheriff Court, Anderson argued she had not been using cannabis while driving but had taken the Class B drug after parking.

She pled guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence.

The smell from the car, Anderson’s defence agent explained, was from a passenger who had been smoking while she was driving.

Fiscal depute Kirsty McKenzie said when police latterly found the BMW: “Lights were on in the car, and the engine was running.”

Defence agent Jane MacNiven said: “Anderson works for two separate companies for which her driving licence is essential.

“I would ask the court to impose 10 penalty points and a financial penalty.”

She continued: “She had someone with her at the time and her position is that the other person was smoking cannabis.

“After she had driven, she had taken cannabis.”

Job losses threat

Sheriff Euan Cameron said he had two letters of reference – one from Stirling firm Central Eco Solutions and another from Heating Energy and Tech Limited.

He said: “The letter from Central Eco Solutions said that she would be unable to work without her licence and that would put eight separate members of staff at risk of their jobs.”

He asked Mrs MacNiven if no one else could be trained to do Anderson’s job.

Mrs MacNiven responded: “She is a highly trained member of staff so I assume it is in regard to training someone else up to the level required and the time that would take. She manages a team of people.”

Sheriff Cameron continued: “I have to take it at face value.

“I have another letter from Heating Energy and Tech Limited, who say there will be dire consequences for 15 members of staff.”

Last chance

Speaking directly to Anderson he went on: “It is surprising to say the least, because… you are a responsible and hardworking employee.

“This behaviour is irresponsible.

“The consequences of driving [when using drugs] are so catastrophic that the law needs to step in to stop it.”

Regarding the people who would lose their jobs if Anderson were to lose her licence, he said: “It would be dire consequences for people with no role to play in this incident, who would lose their jobs because of your stupidity.

“I am imposing 10 penalty points with no discount, which means any minor infringement over the next three years, and you will be off the road.”

Anderson was also ordered to pay a fine of £900 and a victim surcharge of £40.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.