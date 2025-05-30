Man jailed at Stirling for historical sexual crimes committed in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed at Stirling for historical sexual crimes committed in Perthshire

Ralph Pickthall targeted the children in the late 80s and early 90s.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Ralph Pickthall
Ralph Pickthall. Image: Facebook

A man who forced two young children to simulate sex acts while he pleasured himself has been jailed.

Ralph Pickthall targeted the children at an address in Perthshire in the late 80s and early 90s.

Following a trial at Stirling Sheriff Court, the 62-year-old was found guilty of all five charges levelled against him.

Sentencing him to four years in prison, Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “The jury unanimously found you guilty of all five charges and the criminal justice social work report states you have shown little, if any, responsibility for your actions.

”The offences were committed whilst you were in an assured position of trust.”

Sheriff Hamilton also placed Pickthall on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

‘High level of need for intervention’

Solicitor Alistair Sloane, defending, conceded there were “matters of concern” in the social work report prepared on Pickthall prior to his sentencing.

He said: “The assessment by social work of further offending is medium.

“The social worker clearly has concerns in that regard. There’s a high level of need for intervention.

“There’s no moving away from the fact that the jury conviction of Mr Pickthall is serious and Mr Pickthall is aware a lengthy custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Catalogue of crimes

A jury found Pickthall, of Nairn, guilty of three charges of lewd and libidinous behaviour towards two children between May 1989 and January 1996.

He is said to have targeted a boy from the ages of five and 11, with a girl falling victim between the ages of six and 13.

Pickthall repeatedly exposed his own genitals to them, repeatedly masturbated in their presence, showed them pornographic images, made inappropriate sexual remarks and gestures and had the pair act out sexual positions while he masturbated.

The boy was also encouraged to masturbate and Pickthall masturbated him.

The girl was watched in the shower and forced to strip naked for the simulated sex acts.

The jury also further found Pickthall guilty of two charges towards a woman – one of committing an act of public indecency by flashing her on a riverbank in Dumfries and Galloway and another of indecently assaulting her during a car journey by rubbing her leg.

