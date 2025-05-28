Massive empty Kirkcaldy High Street store hid £6.5million cannabis farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Massive empty Kirkcaldy High Street store hid £6.5million cannabis farm

The scale of the operation was revealed as illegal immigrant Petrit Gjuraj was sentenced for his part in it.

By James Mulholland
Kirkcaldy High Street WH Smith
The sprawling complex was inside the abandoned WH unit on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: DC Thomson

A man who paid £20,000 to come illegally to Britain became a key player in a £6.5 million cannabis farm brazenly located on busy Kirkcaldy High Street, a court heard.

Petrit Gjuraj,24, was arrested after police caught him at a former branch of WH Smith in Kirkcaldy in 2022.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how officers who searched the three-storey building found a total of 1,330 cannabis plants, which were being grown on every floor.

Workers slept in a small area which consisted of three double mattresses.

The court heard detectives also found a large television which showed live CCTV footage from a camera at the back of the premises, focused on the back door.

The cannabis being grown there could have netted the organised crime group a total of £6,596,800.

Caught on rooftop

On Wednesday, judge Lord Scott heard about the moment police arrested Gjuraj, an Albanian national with an address in Paisley.

Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farm
The unit in the aftermath of the drugs raid.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron KC said: “Police Scotland received intelligence that cannabis was being cultivated within the three storey, disused premises at 183-187 High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Police cars arrived at the front and rear of the premises to search them.

“The accused and three other males were seen from the police helicopter, exiting onto the roof of the building via a fire escape and running west along the roof of the adjacent building.

“It became apparent to officers that the males had no means of escape.”

Interior of WH Smith, Kirkcaldy
The ground floor of the shop unit, where 392 plants were found. Image: YouTube
WH Smith, Kirkcaldy
The rear of the store was monitored by CCTV.

After trying to hide, they were brought down from the roof.

Arrived in UK in lorry

Gjura pled guilty to being concerned in cultivating cannabis at the premises between March and May 2022.

Mr Cameron told the court the accused told police he had paid someone in Albania £20,000 to come to the UK.

“The arrangement was that should he not carry out the work, then his family in Albania would have to sell their property to repay the debt.

“He made his own way to Belgium and then hid in a lorry and by hiding in the lorry was able to enter the UK.

“He worked in London before moving to Scotland, where he worked for two months in the building where he was subsequently found by the police.”

The court was told he had no right to be in the UK and had not been trafficked.

£6.5million yield

The premises – extensively damaged by fire in August 2022 – were set up for “maximum cannabis cultivation”.

Officers say the organised crime group spent £70,000 on cultivation.

Detectives recovered 392 cannabis plants from the ground floor, 740 plants from the first floor and 146 plants from the top floor.

WH Smith fire
The unit was damaged by fire in 2022. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Cameron added: “If the cannabis cultivated was sold in one eighth deals that would amount to approximately 164,920 deals at £40 per deal.

“This would have yielded approximately £6,596,800.”

Remanded pending sentence

Lord Scott remanded the accused in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing next month, after a background report has been prepared.

He said: “A prison sentence is inevitable here.

“This was clearly a vey significant drugs operation carried out on behalf of an organised crime group.

“The agreed narrative tells me that you must have been a person trusted by the serious organised crime group.”

Gjuraj will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on June 19 2025.

