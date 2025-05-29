St Andrews takeaway boss on trial over sexual assault allegations

A teenage girl told a court she feared being raped by a St Andrews takeaway boss who she alleges sexually assaulted her.

The17-year-old claimed she had been left “ruined” by the actions of Ugur “Jack” Emre, owner of the Fife town’s Big Boss “party” restaurant and Little Boss ice-cream shop.

Emre, 42, is on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with alleged sexual assaults, making sexual remarks and offences relating to the sale of alcohol and vapes.

Then aged 16, the girl alleged she was attacked by Emre on separate occasions in August 2024.

She told the court how she was sitting on the stairs in Little Boss when Emre, who had been sitting in front of her, moved behind her.

“I felt his hands on my shoulders,” the girl told fiscal depute Michael Robertson.

“He was rubbing my shoulders, down my back, on my chest and in my bra.

“He moved them up to my neck and then my face. His fingers were on my lips.”

Mr Robertson asked: “Did Jack say anything during this?”

The girl replied: “He asked if I had ever had sex before. I said no.

“I froze and I couldn’t speak. He asked if I felt relaxed. He asked if I was horny.

“I was staring at the wall crying. He asked if I wanted to go downstairs.”

When questioned about what she understood that to mean, she told the prosecutor: “I thought he was going to do something else.

“I thought he was going to rape me.”

The teenager described running out of Little Boss before being comforted by a friend and vomiting in the toilet at Big Boss.

She alleged Emre grabbed her face and tried to kiss her in a separate incident, which she said “terrified” her.

The court heard claims the teenager discussed her experiences with friends over social media.

It was alleged by the girl Emre sexually assaulted her again in Little Boss by trying to kiss her.

She said: “He put his hands on my face. He told me that he wants to be with me.

“He grabbed my face and tried to pull me in. I pushed him off me and said ‘no, I’m 16’.”

The girl described making a TikTok some time later about Emre’s alleged behaviour towards her.

Defence counsel Murray Macara KC questioned the discussions the girl had with her friends on social media about Emre.

He said in cross-examination: “Have you and your friends got together to tell a story and tell lies about Jack?”

She replied: “No”.

Mr Macara suggested the incident on the stairs “simply did not happen” and his client did not touch her on the face or body, to which the girl retorted: “Yes, he did.”

Emre, of Market Street, denies five sexual offence charges, five licensing allegations and two allegations relating to working time regulations.

The trial before Sheriff Gregor Murray will continue in August.

