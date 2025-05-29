St Andrews takeaway boss on trial over sexual assault allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

St Andrews takeaway boss on trial over sexual assault allegations

Ugur Emre denies all the charges he faces at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Big Boss, St Andrews
The allegations centre around the owner of Big Boss in St Andrews.

A teenage girl told a court she feared being raped by a St Andrews takeaway boss who she alleges sexually assaulted her.

The17-year-old claimed she had been left “ruined” by the actions of Ugur “Jack” Emre, owner of the Fife town’s Big Boss “party” restaurant and Little Boss ice-cream shop.

Emre, 42, is on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with alleged sexual assaults, making sexual remarks and offences relating to the sale of alcohol and vapes.

Then aged 16, the girl alleged she was attacked by Emre on separate occasions in August 2024.

She told the court how she was sitting on the stairs in Little Boss when Emre, who had been sitting in front of her, moved behind her.

“I felt his hands on my shoulders,” the girl told fiscal depute Michael Robertson.

“He was rubbing my shoulders, down my back, on my chest and in my bra.

“He moved them up to my neck and then my face. His fingers were on my lips.”

Mr Robertson asked: “Did Jack say anything during this?”

The girl replied: “He asked if I had ever had sex before. I said no.

“I froze and I couldn’t speak. He asked if I felt relaxed. He asked if I was horny.

“I was staring at the wall crying. He asked if I wanted to go downstairs.”

When questioned about what she understood that to mean, she told the prosecutor: “I thought he was going to do something else.

“I thought he was going to rape me.”

The teenager described running out of Little Boss before being comforted by a friend and vomiting in the toilet at Big Boss.

She alleged Emre grabbed her face and tried to kiss her in a separate incident, which she said “terrified” her.

Big Boss, St Andrews
Big Boss in St Andrews.

The court heard claims the teenager discussed her experiences with friends over social media.

It was alleged by the girl Emre sexually assaulted her again in Little Boss by trying to kiss her.

She said: “He put his hands on my face. He told me that he wants to be with me.

“He grabbed my face and tried to pull me in. I pushed him off me and said ‘no, I’m 16’.”

The girl described making a TikTok some time later about Emre’s alleged behaviour towards her.

Defence counsel Murray Macara KC questioned the discussions the girl had with her friends on social media about Emre.

He said in cross-examination: “Have you and your friends got together to tell a story and tell lies about Jack?”

She replied: “No”.

Mr Macara suggested the incident on the stairs “simply did not happen” and his client did not touch her on the face or body, to which the girl retorted: “Yes, he did.”

Emre, of Market Street, denies five sexual offence charges, five licensing allegations and two allegations relating to working time regulations.

The trial before Sheriff Gregor Murray will continue in August.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Thomas McPhee
Perthshire chef jailed for 'repugnant' historical sexual abuse
Joseph Nicholson
Dundee groomer caught in undercover police sting
Kirkcaldy High Street WH Smith
Massive empty Kirkcaldy High Street store hid £6.5million cannabis farm
Simon Tierney and Patrick Kerr
Fife thugs jailed for Rewind festival attack on university lecturer
Alex Tunnicliffe
Army sapper faces dismissal after admitting indecent communication with 'child' in Fife
Phone with 999
Fife Buckfast lout told 999 operator 'I'm the f***ing real deal' and made hostage…
Hazel Kelbie
Intoxicated woman tried to take child from Stirling nursery without authority
Jack MacLean
Scout volunteer sexually assaulted woman during Blair Atholl Jamborette
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring
Brian Thoresen
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head