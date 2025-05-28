Scout volunteer sexually assaulted woman during Blair Atholl Jamborette

A volunteer at a major international scouting event held in Perthshire has been placed on the sex offenders register for repeated attacks on a fellow adult supervisor.

Jack MacLean laughed in his victim’s face after groping her at a pub during the 2024 Blair Atholl Jamborette.

He later turned up at her tent uninvited and started stroking her leg, while she discreetly texted a friend to come rescue her.

MacLean, 29, denied any wrongdoing and claimed his victim and other volunteers were lying about what they had witnessed.

He was found guilty of two sexual assaults after trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Story was ‘bewildering’

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane told him: “This was a case where I have heard two diametrically opposed versions of events.

“You gave a very different account to that of the complainer.

“Unfortunately for you, there were five other witnesses who supported the complainer’s evidence.”

She said she found some of MacLean’s story “bewildering”, particularly when he claimed he cycled to his victim’s tent after midnight because he was concerned about another woman.

The sheriff said the victim’s testimony was “compelling”, credible and reliable.

“I have no hesitation in finding you guilty of both charges,” she added.

MacLean, of Wallace Street, Bannockburn, was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced in July.

Laughed after sex assault

The court heard MacLean’s victim had been at Blair Atholl for the historic Jamborette, a biennial event welcoming thousands of Scouts from around the world.

The 21-year-old, who was a student in Stirling at the time, said she was out with other activity leaders at the Food In The Park cafe and bar on the evening of July 17.

She said she had met MacLean briefly at another camp but did not know him well.

She said: “He was there with other friends but everyone kind of knew each other.”

She went on: “Jack kept on grabbing me.

“He was touching me inappropriately. I kept asking him to stop, saying he was going too far.”

When he groped her bottom, she tried to laugh it off but told him to stop.

He then reached round and grabbed her vagina, through her clothing.

“I couldn’t say anything, I was just in shock. I walked away.”

When asked how MacLean reacted to being told to stop, the woman said he laughed but did not say anything.

After closing time, MacLean approached her again outside.

“There was a conversation but I can’t remember what was said.

“I didn’t want to talk to him at this point. I just kind of zoned out.

“Then he grabbed my breasts with both hands.”

The woman took a step back in shock.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding asked what was MacLean’s reaction.

“I think he was just laughing again,” she replied.

Victim ‘froze’ as he stroked her leg

The woman made her way back to the six-man tent she was sharing with others.

Being the first one back, she got changed and went to her sleeping quarters.

When she heard the front of the tent unzip, she popped her head out expecting to see one of the people she was sharing with.

Instead, she saw MacLean walk in.

“He came to the door of my room.

“He was asking where everyone else was and I told him they hadn’t come back to the tent yet.

“Then he started stroking my legs, up towards my thigh. I froze and panicked.”

The woman said the ordeal lasted about 10 minutes.

She phoned a female friend and put her on speaker, while MacLean continued touching her leg.

The woman tried to talk calmly into the phone but at the same time texted the friend and told her what MacLean was doing.

She messaged she felt uncomfortable and asked the friend to stay on the phone.

The text was seen by a male Scout leader who raced over to the woman’s tent.

There, he saw MacLean “half in and half out” of the victim’s sleeping area.

He got him to his feet and escorted him out of the tent.

“When (the female friend) returned I was panicking and all shook up,” the woman said.

She later pointed out MacLean at a police identification parade, the court heard.

Claimed evidence was ‘made up’

Giving evidence, MacLean denied sexually assaulting the woman.

He said he cycled to the pub alone and had a pint of lager and a lemonade.

MacLean said he did not have a “direct” conversation with his victim but did say he rested his head on her back.

At closing time, he cycled to his quarters.

From there, he could hear another female volunteer arguing from outside.

He said he got his things ready for the morning and went to the woman’s tent, where he found his victim alone.

None of the other witness – all young adults who volunteered at the same event – had told the court about any argument that evening.

When asked by Mr Harding if the witnesses had “made up” evidence against him, MacLean said that they had.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.