Home News Courts

Fife Buckfast lout told 999 operator ‘I’m the f***ing real deal’ and made hostage threat

David Watson, 43, identified himself and asked police to "test him," then subsequently had a taser pointed at him.

By Ross Gardiner
Phone with 999
Watson made threatening calls to 999 operators..

A thug who assaulted his adult son in Fife and told 999 call handlers he was going to take hostages has been jailed for more than a year.

David Watson appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced for offending on April 26 and May 23-to-24 this year.

Watson still had an unexpired prison sentence hanging over his head when he carried out three assaults, telling one victim: “I’m not done fighting yet.”

Later, Watson dialled police and told them he was the “f***ing real deal”, demanding they “test” him.

Dressing gown assault

Watson, 43, of Glendale in Leven, admitted assaulting his adult son twice at a property in Glenrothes on April 26.

He first repeatedly punched him on the head, then struck him on the head with a glass bottle.

He also admitted assaulting a woman there by seizing her by the clothing, wrapping it around her neck and compressing.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said Watson had been staying at the property on-and-off for a few days before becoming violent at 2.30pm.

After arguing with his son, he began throwing items across the room.

When the woman told Watson to leave, he “grabbed her by the housecoat and twisted it around her neck.”

He told the woman: “I’m not done fighting yet.”

Once charged, he told officers: “Ram it up your arse.”

‘I’m the f***ing real deal’

Watson also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly calling the emergency services on May 23 and 24, failing to report anything, making threats to take hostages and threatening violence.

When police arrived, he admitted assaulting two PCs by trying to headbutt them and making an offensive comment to one.

Ms Stevenson said: “At about 11.37pm, police have received a call from the accused’s phone number.

“The accused was being abusive, stating the call handler was a f***ing b******d.

“When asked if he required assistance, he stated: ‘So f***ing what?’

“He stated: ‘My name’s David Watson and I’m the f***ing real deal, I’m f***ing telling you. Test me. ‘I’m going to take f***ing hostages.’

“He has then become abusive and stated he would stab the life out of the call handler.

“The accused has then made a further call, not requesting help but being abusive. The police have then attended.”

“Agitated and aggressive” Watson was traced in his living room and began brandishing a bottle of Buckfast.

One officer was forced to draw his taser but “clearly intoxicated” Watson was eventually cuffed.

When later charged, he told officers: “Shove it up your arse.”

‘Problematic’ drinking

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “The main issue and background is Mr Watson’s alcohol use, which is problematic.

“That’s been a theme for many years.

“During the course of the first incident, Mr Watson received a facial injury – a black eye.”

Sheriff Mark Allan jailed Watson for ten months and ordered him to serve another 90 days of an unexpired sentence.

He said: “There is no alternative in my judgement other than the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

In 2022, Watson was jailed for two months for stealing an £8 bottle of Buckfast.

