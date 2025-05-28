Army sapper faces dismissal after admitting indecent communication with ‘child’ in Fife

A British Army sapper has admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child in Fife.

Alex Tunnicliffe admitted two sexual offences, which saw him placed on the sex offenders register.

The 34-year-old Royal Engineers sapper, based at Kinloss in Moray, faces being discharged from the Army.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he was warned the offences “properly merit” a prison sentence but given his previous good character Sheriff Robert More chose to impose an alternative sentence.

He said: “You pled guilty to two charges you understand to be very serious and properly merit the imposition of a sentence of imprisonment.

“However, the court will not impose one if there is another option.”

Tunnicliffe, of Kinloss barracks, admitted attempting to communicate with someone he believed to be a child under the age of 13 but was actually an adult pretending, at an address in Kirkcaldy between October 17 and 27 2022.

He further admitted attempting to get the “girl”, who be believed to be called Rosie, to look at a sexual image by sending a photo of a sexual nature to her on October 27.

Sheriff More placed him on the sex offenders register for 12 months.

Tunnicliffe will also be subject to a supervision order for the same period of time, and must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

An Army spokesperson declined to clarify Tunnicliffe’s current status within the Army but it is understood those convicted of an offence of a sexual nature can expect to be discharged from the Armed Forces.

