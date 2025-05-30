Jilted partner flew to Fife town to spray-paint abuse about his ex — in Lovers Lane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Jilted partner flew to Fife town to spray-paint abuse about his ex — in Lovers Lane

David France committed the bizarre vandalism in Cupar.

By Ciaran Shanks
David France
David France flew from Wales for the vandalism spree.

A vengeful boyfriend made a near-900 mile round trip from Wales to target his ex-partner’s Fife home with abusive graffiti, including in a street called Lovers Lane.

David France spray-painted the words “wee slag” after flying and driving under cover of darkness.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how France used a stencil to daub the woman’s address and car, Cupar Post Office and Lovers Lane.

The 42-year-old was spared a prison sentence by a sheriff who slated his “outrageous” and “cowardly” conduct.

Between May and November last year, plumber France was in a relationship with the woman and was said to be “upset” after she ended it.

France contacted her in January to ask if she had a new partner and when she confirmed she did, he asked if she had cheated in their relationship.

Car sprayed

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said France boarded a flight from Bristol to Edinburgh at around 9.45pm on February 17 before hiring a car.

Mr Harding told the court: “CCTV showed the accused driving north at around 1.55am.

“He was seen on CCTV driving southbound at about 3.20am and arrived at the airport at around 4am.

“That same morning, the complainer observed spray paint in the common close and on the bonnet of her vehicle.”

The spray paint featured her name before the words: “Wee slag. Watch your man.”

“She attempted to remove it but she resorted to painting over the bonnet to conceal the message,” Mr Harding said.

David France
David France.

She later walked past the post office on February 20 and saw the same message, matching the stencil used, as well as at Lovers Lane.

France, of Penpedairheol, South Wales, previously appeared from custody to admit spray-painting threatening and abusive remarks about his ex-partner on walls and her vehicle causing damage on February 17 and 18.

The father-of-three returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Lovers Lane in Cupar
Lovers Lane in Cupar. Image: Google

Solicitor David Sinclair said: “It’s a worrisome state of circumstances that led to him travelling from Wales to Fife and performing this act.

“There is no rational explanation but it’s quite clear he was in the throes of a whirlwind romance and he felt the rug was pulled out from under him.”

The lawyer said France was also struggling to come to terms with the death of his mother around at the same time of the incident.

Bid to ‘smear her name’

Sheriff Paul Brown told France: “It’s an outrageous and cowardly offence, which must have caused the complainer considerable upset.

“It was designed to smear her name in the local community while you flee to your own community in a distant place.”

As a direct alternative to custody, France was ordered to perform 133 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 18 months.

He must pay the woman £800 in compensation and was made subject to a non-harassment order for five years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Carey Gibb
Callous Angus conman's £20k theft from sick ex-partner was first offence so he avoids…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — £36k cash grab from kids charity swindler
Thomas Robinson
The Great Scottish Tea Blag — Perthshire businessman guilty of £550k tea firm fraud
Jordon Forster
Ex-Dundee footballer given 20-year non-harassment order
Cannabis in car
Stirling jobs at risk if cannabis smoker had lost her role, court told
Thomas McPhee
Perthshire chef jailed for 'repugnant' historical sexual abuse
Big Boss, St Andrews
St Andrews takeaway boss on trial over sexual assault allegations
Joseph Nicholson
Dundee groomer caught in undercover police sting
Kirkcaldy High Street WH Smith
Massive empty Kirkcaldy High Street store hid £6.5million cannabis farm
Simon Tierney and Patrick Kerr
Fife thugs jailed for Rewind festival attack on university lecturer