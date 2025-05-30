Jilted partner flew to Fife town to spray-paint abuse about his ex — in Lovers Lane

A vengeful boyfriend made a near-900 mile round trip from Wales to target his ex-partner’s Fife home with abusive graffiti, including in a street called Lovers Lane.

David France spray-painted the words “wee slag” after flying and driving under cover of darkness.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how France used a stencil to daub the woman’s address and car, Cupar Post Office and Lovers Lane.

The 42-year-old was spared a prison sentence by a sheriff who slated his “outrageous” and “cowardly” conduct.

Between May and November last year, plumber France was in a relationship with the woman and was said to be “upset” after she ended it.

France contacted her in January to ask if she had a new partner and when she confirmed she did, he asked if she had cheated in their relationship.

Car sprayed

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said France boarded a flight from Bristol to Edinburgh at around 9.45pm on February 17 before hiring a car.

Mr Harding told the court: “CCTV showed the accused driving north at around 1.55am.

“He was seen on CCTV driving southbound at about 3.20am and arrived at the airport at around 4am.

“That same morning, the complainer observed spray paint in the common close and on the bonnet of her vehicle.”

The spray paint featured her name before the words: “Wee slag. Watch your man.”

“She attempted to remove it but she resorted to painting over the bonnet to conceal the message,” Mr Harding said.

She later walked past the post office on February 20 and saw the same message, matching the stencil used, as well as at Lovers Lane.

France, of Penpedairheol, South Wales, previously appeared from custody to admit spray-painting threatening and abusive remarks about his ex-partner on walls and her vehicle causing damage on February 17 and 18.

The father-of-three returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Solicitor David Sinclair said: “It’s a worrisome state of circumstances that led to him travelling from Wales to Fife and performing this act.

“There is no rational explanation but it’s quite clear he was in the throes of a whirlwind romance and he felt the rug was pulled out from under him.”

The lawyer said France was also struggling to come to terms with the death of his mother around at the same time of the incident.

Bid to ‘smear her name’

Sheriff Paul Brown told France: “It’s an outrageous and cowardly offence, which must have caused the complainer considerable upset.

“It was designed to smear her name in the local community while you flee to your own community in a distant place.”

As a direct alternative to custody, France was ordered to perform 133 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 18 months.

He must pay the woman £800 in compensation and was made subject to a non-harassment order for five years.

