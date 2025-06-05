Tayport stalker given unpaid work after Overgate rampage

A convicted stalker who embarked on a paranoid rampage across the Overgate Shopping Centre has been spared a return to prison.

Lucian McIvor caused damage to the glass front at Fuel after threatening to stab staff at Sports Direct.

The 34-year-old then turned his attention to strangers outside the busy shopping complex.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he caused almost £1,000 worth of damage to the Tay Road Bridge lift weeks earlier.

Last year, McIvor was jailed in connection with a campaign of harassment towards a woman he barely knew.

The Tayport resident called himself Cupid and left cryptic Google reviews about the woman’s business as well as turning up at her home.

It was revealed how a few months before he was jailed, McIvor was spotted passing Sports Direct on July 13 by a staff member who told a colleague there had been “problems previously”.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “As the accused passed, he said ‘the f*** are you looking at? What’s your name? I’m going to stab yous’.

“The accused continued on to the top floor of the Overgate to Fuel.

“The accused was heard to say ‘I’m going to kill them all’.”

McIvor was seen shouting aggressively and said to a Fuel worker: “What are you smirking at?”

He then smashed the glass front of the store before walking outside and accusing strangers of being “in on it”.

In June 2024, McIvor smashed the door at the Tay Road Bridge, with the damage valued at £800.

McIvor previously pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour and returned to the dock after a social work report had been prepared.

Prior to being locked up last year, McIvor was assessed as being mentally fit and refused to comply with a community-based sentence.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said he had noticed a “marked difference” in McIvor’s presentation.

He told the court: “These offences occurred when he was not long liberated from a period of remand.

“There was financial hardship and relationship difficulty.

“He is convinced there was a difficulty relating to post-traumatic stress disorder from events that happened early in his life.

“He is very remorseful for his behaviour. He is now, he tells me, leading a law-abiding lifestyle after an eight-month sentence.”

As an alternative to custody, McIvor was ordered to perform 135 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

Sentence was deferred for six months for good behaviour on one of the charges.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.