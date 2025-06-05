Tayport stalker given unpaid work after Overgate rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayport stalker given unpaid work after Overgate rampage

Lucian McIvor threatened staff and smashed a shop door.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lucian McIvor
Lucian McIvor.

A convicted stalker who embarked on a paranoid rampage across the Overgate Shopping Centre has been spared a return to prison.

Lucian McIvor caused damage to the glass front at Fuel after threatening to stab staff at Sports Direct.

The 34-year-old then turned his attention to strangers outside the busy shopping complex.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he caused almost £1,000 worth of damage to the Tay Road Bridge lift weeks earlier.

Last year, McIvor was jailed in connection with a campaign of harassment towards a woman he barely knew.

The Tayport resident called himself Cupid and left cryptic Google reviews about the woman’s business as well as turning up at her home.

Overgate Centre, Dundee
McIvor went on the rampage at the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson

It was revealed how a few months before he was jailed, McIvor was spotted passing Sports Direct on July 13 by a staff member who told a colleague there had been “problems previously”.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “As the accused passed, he said ‘the f*** are you looking at? What’s your name? I’m going to stab yous’.

“The accused continued on to the top floor of the Overgate to Fuel.

“The accused was heard to say ‘I’m going to kill them all’.”

McIvor was seen shouting aggressively and said to a Fuel worker: “What are you smirking at?”

He then smashed the glass front of the store before walking outside and accusing strangers of being “in on it”.

Tay Road Bridge
McIvor smashed the door on the Tay Road Bridge lift. Image: DC Thomson

In June 2024, McIvor smashed the door at the Tay Road Bridge, with the damage valued at £800.

McIvor previously pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour and returned to the dock after a social work report had been prepared.

Prior to being locked up last year, McIvor was assessed as being mentally fit and refused to comply with a community-based sentence.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said he had noticed a “marked difference” in McIvor’s presentation.

He told the court: “These offences occurred when he was not long liberated from a period of remand.

“There was financial hardship and relationship difficulty.

“He is convinced there was a difficulty relating to post-traumatic stress disorder from events that happened early in his life.

“He is very remorseful for his behaviour. He is now, he tells me, leading a law-abiding lifestyle after an eight-month sentence.”

As an alternative to custody, McIvor was ordered to perform 135 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

Sentence was deferred for six months for good behaviour on one of the charges.

