Fife chip shop worker befriended woman then tried to rape her

A chip shop worker from Fife gave a lift to a customer, then tried to rape her while she slept.

Guray Eskicioglu, 61, preyed on the woman at a house in Dunfermline.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Eskicioglu had got to know his victim through his work in a fast food outlet in the city.

The court heard how he regularly gave her lifts and she felt safe in his company.

On the night of April 29 2022, Eskicioglu betrayed her confidence and sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, jurors sitting convicted the first offender of a charge of attempted rape, while she was asleep and unable to provide consent.

The guilty verdict prompted judge Lady Carmichael to remand Eskicioglu pending pre-sentencing reports being prepared.

Attempted rape

During the trial, Eskicioglu denied any wrongdoing but his victim told the court of how he had sexually assaulted her.

She said she had been on a night out with a friend and asked the accused for a lift.

She said that she felt ill during the journey and had to be sick out his car window.

The woman said she had fallen asleep in Eskicioglu’s home in Dunfermline and woke at the moment of the sexual assault.

The court heard Eskicioglu took off her underwear and rubbed himself against her bottom.

After she woke he continued to sexually assault her by seizing her by the body and touch her bottom.

He then attempted to rape her.

She said: “He got on top of me.

“He was grinding on me. I asked him to stop and he said ‘just a minute’ – he said that a few times.

“There was kind of heavy breathing.

“I was frozen. I got up and sat up on the side of the bed. I was asking where my stuff was.”

The woman added: “I basically ran out of the door.”

First offender

The woman told the court of how she had got to know Eskicioglu through visiting the chip shop and he had given her lifts on previous occasions.

She said: “He always got me home safely.”

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court his client was a first offender.

Eskicioglu will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on July 8 2025.

