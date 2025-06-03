Fife chip shop worker befriended woman then tried to rape her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Fife chip shop worker befriended woman then tried to rape her

Guray Eskicioglu, 61, will be sentenced later after being found guilty.

By James Mulholland
Edinburgh High Court sign
The trial took place at the the High Court in Edinburgh.

A chip shop worker from Fife gave a lift to a customer, then tried to rape her while she slept.

Guray Eskicioglu, 61, preyed on the woman at a house in Dunfermline.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Eskicioglu had got to know his victim through his work in a fast food outlet in the city.

The court heard how he regularly gave her lifts and she felt safe in his company.

On the night of April 29 2022, Eskicioglu betrayed her confidence and sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, jurors sitting convicted the first offender of a charge of attempted rape, while she was asleep and unable to provide consent.

The guilty verdict prompted judge Lady Carmichael to remand Eskicioglu pending pre-sentencing reports being prepared.

Attempted rape

During the trial, Eskicioglu denied any wrongdoing but his victim told the court of how he had sexually assaulted her.

She said she had been on a night out with a friend and asked the accused for a lift.

She said that she felt ill during the journey and had to be sick out his car window.

The woman said she had fallen asleep in Eskicioglu’s home in Dunfermline and woke at the moment of the sexual assault.

The court heard Eskicioglu took off her underwear and rubbed himself against her bottom.

After she woke he continued to sexually assault her by seizing her by the body and touch her bottom.

He then attempted to rape her.

She said: “He got on top of me.

“He was grinding on me. I asked him to stop and he said ‘just a minute’ – he said that a few times.

“There was kind of heavy breathing.

“I was frozen. I got up and sat up on the side of the bed. I was asking where my stuff was.”

The woman added: “I basically ran out of the door.”

First offender

The woman told the court of how she had got to know Eskicioglu through visiting the chip shop and he had given her lifts on previous occasions.

She said: “He always got me home safely.”

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court his client was a first offender.

Eskicioglu will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on July 8 2025.

