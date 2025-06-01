Fife teen knocked out man in street fight with bottles, bats and poles as feuding families brawled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife teen knocked out man in street fight with bottles, bats and poles as feuding families brawled

Miller Muir knocked over his victim, causing him to bang his head on the ground.

By Jamie McKenzie
Simon Crescent, Methilhill
The fight happened on Simon Crescent, the court heard. Image: Google

A Fife teenager knocked out a man in a street fight between feuding families involving “glass bottles, a cricket bat, and metal poles”.

Miller Muir kicked his victim’s chest as he fell back, which caused him to hit his head off the ground, knocking him unconscious.

The violent brawl broke out at Simon Crescent, Methilhill, on the evening of July 28 2023.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard there were about 25 people involved at one point, many of whom were fighting.

Muir, then aged 18 but now 20, appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the assault to severe injury.

Rival families clashed

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court the background to the fighting is a dispute between different families living in the street and their associates – in particular between the Cleave and Cash families.

Muir, formerly of Simon Crescent but now living in Leven, is friendly with members of the Cash family.

The fiscal depute said: “Some of the other participants, on both sides of the brawl, are alleged to have been using weapons including glass bottles, a cricket bat, and metal poles”.

The court heard there have been other prosecutions arising out of the incident.

The fiscal depute said in addition to Muir’s victim, who was then aged 34, at least two other people were badly injured.

Mr Hilland said Muir arrived as the disturbance was ongoing and he approached his victim and pulled him away from another person.

As the man started to fall back, Muir kicked him to the chest, resulting in his injuries.

Mr Hilland said the street fight continued and as the man was lying on the ground and Muir was elsewhere, others kicked him to the back.

Facial injuries

An ambulance took the man to hospital and medics found him to have “gross swelling to the left eye and left jaw,” the fiscal said.

X-rays were done and revealed multiple facial fractures, including to bones around the eye area and to the jaw.

The fiscal confirmed the injuries were a result of Muir’s assault.

The man discharged himself from hospital against medical advice and missed follow-up appointments, though he has since had appointments with specialists.

Video footage taken from a distance and lasting a matter of seconds, was played in court to give a sense of the scale of the incident.

Defence lawyer Danielle Stringer pointed out Muir, who works full-time at a timber company in Buckhaven, has no previous convictions and no outstanding court cases.

The solicitor said she would reserve full mitigation for the sentencing hearing, set for June 25 after background reports are prepared. His bail was continued.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Skye McElwee
Perth county lines dealer caught with rucksack packed with crack avoids jail
Thomas Robinson
‘Call me Mr Tea’ — The people scalded by Perthshire's great tea scandal
Allison Marnie
Angus pensioner went on Orkney knitwear shoplifting spree
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Panicking pavement drive pandemonium in Dundee
George Drinnan
Dundee motorist who tried to hit police with BMW jailed for five years
Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson
Bizarre claims of Perthshire tea blagger Thomas Robinson – bomb disposal, surviving deadly snake…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Women's prison sexual assault
Ralph Pickthall
Man jailed at Stirling for historical sexual crimes committed in Perthshire
Mackenzie King
Fife derby football thug who attacked disabled fan gets second chance at community payback
David France
Jilted partner flew to Fife town to spray-paint abuse about his ex — in…