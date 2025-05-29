Perthshire chef jailed for ‘repugnant’ historical sexual abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire chef jailed for ‘repugnant’ historical sexual abuse

Thomas McPhee was given a 58-week prison sentence.

By Ross Gardiner
Thomas McPhee
Thomas McPhee pictured at his restaurant in Ballinluig, 2015. Image: DC Thomson

A Perthshire chef has been jailed for historical sexual abuse.

Thomas McPhee, the former head chef and manager at the Red Brolly Inn in Ballinluig, has been imprisoned for 58 weeks after admitting offences against two teenagers in the mid-2000s.

McPhee, then working at the prestigious Gleneagles Hotel, climbed into bed with two teenagers who were either asleep or pretending to be.

The offender, who at the time was drinking “exhaustively” four nights a week, has been placed on the sex offenders register for a decade.

Admissions

McPhee, of Caledonian Road, Perth, previously pled guilty to four charges of indecent assault.

His first victim was attacked twice between 2003 and 2007 when she was a teenager.

At a property in Auchterarder, McPhee admitted he entered her bed while she was pretending to be asleep and touched and rubbed her private parts under her clothing.

On another occasion, he lay on top of her, rubbed his genitals on her and simulated having sexual intercourse with her.

Thomas McPhee
Thomas McPhee appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

His second victim, also a teenager, was targeted twice – both times in 2005.

At a property in Perth, McPhee, now 57, entered her bed while she was asleep, touched her breasts under her clothing, kissed her on the neck and tried to put his hand inside her underwear.

On the second occasion, McPhee again entered the teenager’s bed when she was pretending to be asleep, kissed her on the neck, put his hand inside her lower clothing and touched her private parts, lay on top of her, struggled with her and tried to remove her lower clothing.

An allegation this was done with the intent of raping her was removed from the charge.

After admitting the crimes, McPhee asked to be locked up.

‘Repugnant’ crimes

McPhee, now in a wheelchair, was brought from prison back to Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

His solicitor Lyndsey Barber said: “At the time of the offences, he was drinking to excess, almost exhaustively, from Thursdays to Sundays.

“He’s somebody who, on the face of it, can be prosocial and has been for a time, although he obviously accepted accountability and responsibility for the charges before the court which are extremely serious and of a repugnant nature.

“He is identified as low risk of general offending. He did not want to put the complainers through court.

“He has been in custody since December 19, he has used his time in custody well.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC placed McPhee on the sex offenders register for a decade and made non-harassment orders protecting each of his victims for five years.

She said: “Your behaviour was an appalling breach of the position of trust you held and took place in their home where they should have been able to feel safe, when they were in bed, asleep or apparently asleep.

“The psychological harm of your behaviour is significant and no doubt lifelong.

“You were drinking heavily at the time.

“You acknowledge the considerable and lasting harm you’ve caused to your victims, you have not sought to minimise your actions.

“I’m satisfied that there is no method of dealing with you that is appropriate other than a custodial sentence.”

