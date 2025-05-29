Perthshire chef jailed for ‘repugnant’ historical sexual abuse

A Perthshire chef has been jailed for historical sexual abuse.

Thomas McPhee, the former head chef and manager at the Red Brolly Inn in Ballinluig, has been imprisoned for 58 weeks after admitting offences against two teenagers in the mid-2000s.

McPhee, then working at the prestigious Gleneagles Hotel, climbed into bed with two teenagers who were either asleep or pretending to be.

The offender, who at the time was drinking “exhaustively” four nights a week, has been placed on the sex offenders register for a decade.

Admissions

McPhee, of Caledonian Road, Perth, previously pled guilty to four charges of indecent assault.

His first victim was attacked twice between 2003 and 2007 when she was a teenager.

At a property in Auchterarder, McPhee admitted he entered her bed while she was pretending to be asleep and touched and rubbed her private parts under her clothing.

On another occasion, he lay on top of her, rubbed his genitals on her and simulated having sexual intercourse with her.

His second victim, also a teenager, was targeted twice – both times in 2005.

At a property in Perth, McPhee, now 57, entered her bed while she was asleep, touched her breasts under her clothing, kissed her on the neck and tried to put his hand inside her underwear.

On the second occasion, McPhee again entered the teenager’s bed when she was pretending to be asleep, kissed her on the neck, put his hand inside her lower clothing and touched her private parts, lay on top of her, struggled with her and tried to remove her lower clothing.

An allegation this was done with the intent of raping her was removed from the charge.

After admitting the crimes, McPhee asked to be locked up.

‘Repugnant’ crimes

McPhee, now in a wheelchair, was brought from prison back to Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

His solicitor Lyndsey Barber said: “At the time of the offences, he was drinking to excess, almost exhaustively, from Thursdays to Sundays.

“He’s somebody who, on the face of it, can be prosocial and has been for a time, although he obviously accepted accountability and responsibility for the charges before the court which are extremely serious and of a repugnant nature.

“He is identified as low risk of general offending. He did not want to put the complainers through court.

“He has been in custody since December 19, he has used his time in custody well.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC placed McPhee on the sex offenders register for a decade and made non-harassment orders protecting each of his victims for five years.

She said: “Your behaviour was an appalling breach of the position of trust you held and took place in their home where they should have been able to feel safe, when they were in bed, asleep or apparently asleep.

“The psychological harm of your behaviour is significant and no doubt lifelong.

“You were drinking heavily at the time.

“You acknowledge the considerable and lasting harm you’ve caused to your victims, you have not sought to minimise your actions.

“I’m satisfied that there is no method of dealing with you that is appropriate other than a custodial sentence.”

