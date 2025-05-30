Fife derby football thug who attacked disabled fan gets second chance at community payback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife derby football thug who attacked disabled fan gets second chance at community payback

Mackenzie King 'did not enjoy' a month on remand after breaching his payback order previously.

By Jamie McKenzie
Mackenzie King
Mackenzie King.

A thug who battered a young football fan with disabilities in a Fife derby day attack has been given a second chance to do his community payback after he “did not enjoy” the past month spent behind bars.

Mackenzie King, 21, was sentenced in January this year to 240 hours of unpaid work, as a direct alternative to custody, for his role in a group assault on a 17-year-old at a Dunfermline bus stop after the match at East End Park on January 2 2024.

The young Raith Rovers fan was taken to hospital with concussion after the attack and his hearing aid was broken.

A victim impact statement also revealed he suffers nightmares and flashbacks, missed school exams and gave up playing football.

King – a former soldier who was discharged from the Army due to mental health issues – appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on April 25 this year to admit breaching his CPO by failing to do the unpaid work hours.

Sheriff Susan Duff remanded him in custody.

Raith Rovers fan attacked
The fan on the ground after being attacked following the Fife derby. Image: X

King, of Dunfermline, reappeared in the dock from custody for sentencing this week.

Sheriff Duff noted it was a “particularly horrible case”.

She told King: “Because of your failure to take the chance I gave you in the community, you have had four weeks in custody and I can see from the (social work) report you did not enjoy it.

“You only avoided jail for this horrible assault because of your young age and for that reason and that alone, I will re-impose the order of 232 hours… you have got left but will also take account of the four weeks on remand and will impose a further 20 hours to reflect the breach”.

The sheriff told him he “will do two shifts a week” and fixed a review for July 30.

She said it is up to King whether he remains at liberty and gave him six months to complete the 252 hours.

King replied: “I’m going to stick to it”.

Callum Beautyman
Callum Beautyman.

King and 18-year-old Callum Beautyman previously pled guilty to the assault to injury while acting with others.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told the court that after the game – a 2-1 win for Raith – away fans were making their way to Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret train station and were approached by a group of teenagers.

The pair were verbally abusive and then “picked up” their victim and threw him to the ground, where he “landed on his head”.

They continued to batter him as he lay on the ground.

The attack drew widespread condemnation from across the Scottish footballing community at the time.

Sentencing King and Beautyman in January, Sheriff Duff told the pair it was a “nasty, violent assault” and they should be “utterly ashamed”.

Beautyman, of Kelty, was placed on an eight-month curfew.

They were each handed a three-year football banning order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

