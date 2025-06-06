Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Ruined spa weekend

A motorist who drove too close to a child on a bicycle has been handed three penalty points.

Robert Allan also overtook an adult cyclist close to a bend.

He pled guilty to driving carelessly on Dumbarton Road, Stirling in October last year.

The 62-year-old also “failed to maintain proper observations for the road and other road users”.

Allan, of Little Camoquhill, Balfron, was also fined £470.

Nine months to pay

A woman from Stirlingshire who embezzled £49,000 from her own grandmother after being granted power of attorney has been ordered to repay the money within nine months. Nicola MacKenzie was spared jail but handed the maximum possible number of hours of unpaid work. The full story is here.

Clipped kerbs

A Stirling woman clipped kerbs in a residential street while almost three times the legal drink drive limit.

Kiala Wyles admitted driving carelessly near her home in Waulker Avenue, Stirling.

The 22-year-old drove at excessive speeds, failed to maintain lane discipline, failed to slow at a junction and repeatedly clipped the kerbs.

She was later found to have excess alcohol (61mics/ 22) in her system.

She was banned from driving for 16 months and placed on a structured deferred sentence.

Sick chats by ‘MarriedFather’

A Stirling paedophile who engaged in sickening chats with a “14-year-old girl” was posting under the username “MarriedFather”. David MacKay, 32, believed he was talking to a teenager called Sophie but he was actually being snared by an undercover police officer. Read the full story here.

Spa weekend ruined

A Dunblane spa weekend ended with a Stirlingshire man in a police cell.

Jordanlee Scobbie got drunk and began abusing staff at the Doubletree by Hilton in Dunblane.

When asked by police to leave the hotel he became abusive and hurled offensive remarks at them.

Fiscal depute Sophie Thorburn told Stirling Sheriff Court that at around 11.20pm a staff member was on duty at reception when he became aware of a male’s voice in the bar area and on checking CCTV could see Scobbie.

She said: “The accused was drunk and staff behind the bar refused him more alcohol.

“The accused walked towards reception, where the witness directed him towards the outdoor smoking area.

“The accused re-entered and began talking to staff and was advised to return to his room as he would not be served any more alcohol.

“Unprompted, the accused approached (another witness) and said ’who’s this big man? Want to fight me?’ whilst stretching his arms towards the doors.

“He repeatedly invited him to fight.”

She said Scobbie had been approached by the reception staff and had placed his arms around his shoulders in a friendly manner but the staff member said not to touch employees.

She said at this, the 28-year-old became aggressive and threatened to “smash” a staff member in the face, resulting in police being called.

When officers arrived at his room Scobbie claimed he had “done nothing wrong” and “would not be leaving”.

When it was explained he was being asked to leave by management, the accused became aggressive towards police officers shouting words such as “f***ing mongos and spastics”, the court was told.

Alistair Ross, defending, said Scobbie had been “switching between being jovial and aggressive due to alcohol” but conceded “that’s no excuse”.

Scobbie, of Falkirk, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on April 4 this year by shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive manner and approaching a man with fists clenched and threatening violence.

Sheriff Paul Ralph told him: “This was to be a spa weekend with your partner so the consequences were not only for you.”

He ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

NHO breach

A man who spent Valentine’s night with a woman he was banned by the courts from being with has been placed under supervision.

Daniel Henderson was barred from approaching the woman due to bail conditions imposed just weeks earlier, on January 25.

He admitted breaching the conditions at an address in Stirling.

Henderson, of Edinburgh, additionally admitted assaulting the woman at the same address on September 25 last year.

The court heard the 32-year-old became aggressive while the woman was on a video call with her sister and demanded to know who she was speaking to.

After the call ended the sister asked a friend to call the victim and during that Henderson was seen to push the woman aggressively, causing her to fall.

The call ended and the friend contacted the police.

Henderson was placed on a supervision order for 12 months and a non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman for a year was also imposed.

