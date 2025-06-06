Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Ruined spa weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Ruined spa weekend

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A motorist who drove too close to a child on a bicycle has been handed three penalty points.

Robert Allan also overtook an adult cyclist close to a bend.

He pled guilty to driving carelessly on Dumbarton Road, Stirling in October last year.

The 62-year-old also “failed to maintain proper observations for the road and other road users”.

Allan, of Little Camoquhill, Balfron, was also fined £470.

Nine months to pay

A woman from Stirlingshire who embezzled £49,000 from her own grandmother after being granted power of attorney has been ordered to repay the money within nine months. Nicola MacKenzie was spared jail but handed the maximum possible number of hours of unpaid work. The full story is here.

Nicola MacKenzie
Nicola MacKenzie has nine months to pay the money.

Clipped kerbs

A Stirling woman clipped kerbs in a residential street while almost three times the legal drink drive limit.

Kiala Wyles admitted driving carelessly near her home in Waulker Avenue, Stirling.

The 22-year-old drove at excessive speeds, failed to maintain lane discipline, failed to slow at a junction and repeatedly clipped the kerbs.

She was later found to have excess alcohol (61mics/ 22) in her system.

She was banned from driving for 16 months and placed on a structured deferred sentence.

Sick chats by ‘MarriedFather’

A Stirling paedophile who engaged in sickening chats with a “14-year-old girl” was posting under the username “MarriedFather”. David MacKay, 32, believed he was talking to a teenager called Sophie but he was actually being snared by an undercover police officer. Read the full story here.

David MacKay
David MacKay.

Spa weekend ruined

A Dunblane spa weekend ended with a Stirlingshire man in a police cell.

Jordanlee Scobbie got drunk and began abusing staff at the Doubletree by Hilton in Dunblane.

When asked by police to leave the hotel he became abusive and hurled offensive remarks at them.

Fiscal depute Sophie Thorburn told Stirling Sheriff Court that at around 11.20pm a staff member was on duty at reception when he became aware of a male’s voice in the bar area and on checking CCTV could see Scobbie.

She said: “The accused was drunk and staff behind the bar refused him more alcohol.

“The accused walked towards reception, where the witness directed him towards the outdoor smoking area.

“The accused re-entered and began talking to staff and was advised to return to his room as he would not be served any more alcohol.

“Unprompted, the accused approached (another witness) and said ’who’s this big man? Want to fight me?’ whilst stretching his arms towards the doors.

“He repeatedly invited him to fight.”

Jordanlee Scobbie
Jordanlee Scobbie.

She said Scobbie had been approached by the reception staff and had placed his arms around his shoulders in a friendly manner but the staff member said not to touch employees.

She said at this, the 28-year-old became aggressive and threatened to “smash” a staff member in the face, resulting in police being called.

When officers arrived at his room Scobbie claimed he had “done nothing wrong” and “would not be leaving”.

When it was explained he was being asked to leave by management, the accused became aggressive towards police officers shouting words such as “f***ing mongos and spastics”, the court was told.

Alistair Ross, defending, said Scobbie had been “switching between being jovial and aggressive due to alcohol” but conceded “that’s no excuse”.

Scobbie, of Falkirk, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on April 4 this year by shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive manner and approaching a man with fists clenched and threatening violence.

Sheriff Paul Ralph told him: “This was to be a spa weekend with your partner so the consequences were not only for you.”

He ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

NHO breach

A man who spent Valentine’s night with a woman he was banned by the courts from being with has been placed under supervision.

Daniel Henderson was barred from approaching the woman due to bail conditions imposed just weeks earlier, on January 25.

He admitted breaching the conditions at an address in Stirling.

Henderson, of Edinburgh, additionally admitted assaulting the woman at the same address on September 25 last year.

Daniel Henderson
Daniel Henderson.

The court heard the 32-year-old became aggressive while the woman was on a video call with her sister and demanded to know who she was speaking to.

After the call ended the sister asked a friend to call the victim and during that Henderson was seen to push the woman aggressively, causing her to fall.

The call ended and the friend contacted the police.

Henderson was placed on a supervision order for 12 months and a non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman for a year was also imposed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Callum Beautyman
Fife football hooligan back in court to admit carrying knife
Kevin Watt
Perth domestic thug jailed for torrent of threatening voicemails to ex
Nicola MacKenzie
Stirlingshire woman embezzled £49k from own grandmother
Paula Bowman
Dealer pedalled drugs from bra in Dundee city centre
Zholia Alemi
Bogus psychiatrist who worked in Tayside told to pay back £406k or face more…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Poor parking and park pervert
Raza Hussain
Conman who bought £140k Perth house through fraudulent scheme given unpaid work
Clive Burgoyne
Bird of prey poison plotter sentenced for Angus estate revenge bid
Airdrie and St Johnstone fans fight in Airdrie
Airdrie fan got 'buzz' from bar fight with St Johnstone rivals before Scottish Cup…
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker given unpaid work after Overgate rampage