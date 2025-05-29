Ex-Dundee footballer given 20-year non-harassment order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Ex-Dundee footballer given 20-year non-harassment order

Jordon Forster was found guilty of a horrific course of conduct after a trial earlier this year.

By Alexander Lawrie
Jordon Forster
Jordon Forster after a previous court hearing in Edinburgh.

Former Dundee FC star Jordon Forster has been banned from contacting an ex-partner for 20 years after he was found guilty of carrying out a brutal five-year campaign of domestic abuse against her.

Forster, 31, repeatedly assaulted his former girlfriend during the couple’s “toxic” relationship, including strangling her and striking her to the head with a bottle.

The ex-footballer smashed household items during arguments, repeatedly made derogatory comments towards her and tried to control what she wore and could eat and drink.

Forster also assaulted a child by pushing him to the ground at an Edinburgh restaurant.

He had denied all the allegations but was found guilty of five offences by a jury following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

He returned to the dock for sentencing on Thursday and a sheriff described his behaviour as having “a significant impact” on the victims.

Close to prison

Sheriff Christopher Dickson said he had “given serious consideration to the imposition of a custodial sentence” but decided to spare Forster a jail sentence.

He issued a community payback order as a direct alternative due to Forster’s “limited record” and the “progress made on the previous community payback order”.

Forster, from Gorebridge, Midlothian, was six-month curfew and given the maximum of 300 hours of unpaid work, placed on a 12-month supervision order and ordered to pay his domestic abuse victim £1000 in compensation and a further £250 to the child.

The sheriff also imposed non-harassment orders banning Forster from having any contact with either person – and his ex-partner’s mother – for the next 20 years.

A defence agent told the court her client had “expressed remorse” but the offences had been committed while he was “a much younger man”.

Jordon Forster
Jordon Forster played for Dundee. Image: SNS

The woman had earlier told a trial she Forster moved into her flat a few weeks after they met at a capital nightclub while he was playing for Hibernian in 2015.

She said their relationship soon became “toxic” due to the footballer becoming aggressive and acting in the manner described in the charges.

She said he was “unpredictable”, “nasty” and “liked to be in control” and told the court she was forced to use make up to hide her bruises.

Forster told the court he was currently working as a courier driver and said the couple’s relationship was marred by arguments but denied ever being violent.

The offences were all committed between January 2016 and June 2021.

Past conviction

Forster was convicted of abusive conduct towards another former partner in July 2023.

He was banned from contacting her for a decade and ordered to attend sessions with the domestic abuse organisation Caledonian Mens Programme.

He was also sentenced to a 200 hour unpaid work order and placed on a two year supervision order.

The defender played for Dundee between 2019 and 2021 after starting his career with Hibs and had spells with East Fife and Kelty Hearts, among other teams..

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

