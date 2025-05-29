Ex-Dundee footballer given 20-year non-harassment order

Former Dundee FC star Jordon Forster has been banned from contacting an ex-partner for 20 years after he was found guilty of carrying out a brutal five-year campaign of domestic abuse against her.

Forster, 31, repeatedly assaulted his former girlfriend during the couple’s “toxic” relationship, including strangling her and striking her to the head with a bottle.

The ex-footballer smashed household items during arguments, repeatedly made derogatory comments towards her and tried to control what she wore and could eat and drink.

Forster also assaulted a child by pushing him to the ground at an Edinburgh restaurant.

He had denied all the allegations but was found guilty of five offences by a jury following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

He returned to the dock for sentencing on Thursday and a sheriff described his behaviour as having “a significant impact” on the victims.

Close to prison

Sheriff Christopher Dickson said he had “given serious consideration to the imposition of a custodial sentence” but decided to spare Forster a jail sentence.

He issued a community payback order as a direct alternative due to Forster’s “limited record” and the “progress made on the previous community payback order”.

Forster, from Gorebridge, Midlothian, was six-month curfew and given the maximum of 300 hours of unpaid work, placed on a 12-month supervision order and ordered to pay his domestic abuse victim £1000 in compensation and a further £250 to the child.

The sheriff also imposed non-harassment orders banning Forster from having any contact with either person – and his ex-partner’s mother – for the next 20 years.

A defence agent told the court her client had “expressed remorse” but the offences had been committed while he was “a much younger man”.

The woman had earlier told a trial she Forster moved into her flat a few weeks after they met at a capital nightclub while he was playing for Hibernian in 2015.

She said their relationship soon became “toxic” due to the footballer becoming aggressive and acting in the manner described in the charges.

She said he was “unpredictable”, “nasty” and “liked to be in control” and told the court she was forced to use make up to hide her bruises.

Forster told the court he was currently working as a courier driver and said the couple’s relationship was marred by arguments but denied ever being violent.

The offences were all committed between January 2016 and June 2021.

Past conviction

Forster was convicted of abusive conduct towards another former partner in July 2023.

He was banned from contacting her for a decade and ordered to attend sessions with the domestic abuse organisation Caledonian Mens Programme.

He was also sentenced to a 200 hour unpaid work order and placed on a two year supervision order.

The defender played for Dundee between 2019 and 2021 after starting his career with Hibs and had spells with East Fife and Kelty Hearts, among other teams..

