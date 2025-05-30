Callous Angus conman’s £20k theft from sick ex-partner was first offence so he avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Callous Angus conman’s £20k theft from sick ex-partner was first offence so he avoids jail

Carey Gibb emptied his ex-partner's account and stopped paying her care home bills.

By Ross Gardiner
Carey Gibb
Carey Gibb. Image: DC Thomson

A callous conman from Angus avoided a jail sentence for stealing almost £20,000 from his partner because it was his first offence.

Stonemason Carey Gibb’s partner was being taken into a care home near Arbroath so he ended their 20-year relationship but helped himself to her bank card.

He stole more than £10,000 in cash and spent thousands more, including 22 payments to escort website Midsummer.

He went back on a promise to pay the care home fees from her bank account, causing a £9,000 debt in missed payments.

Despite having been left £20,000 when her mother died, the 73-year-old was left with just £30 and her funeral plan had been unknowingly cancelled due to missed payments.

Gibb, 63, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to a year-long domestically-aggravated fraud, from August 2021.

Carey Gibb
Carey Gibb at Forfar Sheriff Court.

His solicitor Nick Whelan explained the fraudster would be able to complete a restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed him on a 7pm-to-6am curfew for the next 10 months and two weeks.

She also made a non-harassment order, protecting Gibb’s victim from any contact for the next two years.

The sheriff Gibb, of Abbey Street, Arbroath: “This is a serious matter and often attracts a custodial sentence.

“This is your first offence, you’ve not previously served a custodial sentence.”

Sickening fraud

The court previously heard how Gibb acted as his partner’s carer and had access to her bank card and PIN.

When she moved into a care home, Gibb told her daughter he planned to break up because “they couldn’t have a proper relationship” and “he wanted to talk to girls”.

He said he would arrange the £600-a-month care home payments but his deceit became clear when the daughter began initiating power of attorney procedures and uncovered the shortfall.

She alerted social workers and a financial abuse probe revealed Gibb had been withdrawing up to £300 at a time and sometimes on consecutive days.

The court was told when his ex-partner found out, she was “extremely distressed”.

She repeatedly called Gibb a “monster” and had to be sedated.

The money had been used to pay for a Sky TV package and 22 payments to Midsummer, a “dating/escort” website – often at £250 a time.

The woman’s funeral plan with Sun Life had been frozen due to missed payments and had she died during Gibb’s offending, her policy would not have paid out.

Over the course of his con, Gibb only ever brought his victim one bottle of water, some chocolates and £45 worth of clothes.

She was left with just £30 in her account.

The defrauded sum was paid back by the victim’s bank, rather than Gibb.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

