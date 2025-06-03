Stirling paedophile ‘MarriedFather’ had sick chats with police decoy

A Stirling paedophile who engaged in sickening chats with a “14-year-old girl” was posting under the username “MarriedFather”.

David MacKay, 32, believed he was talking to a teenager called Sophie but he was actually being snared by an undercover police officer.

He asked the “girl” for photos of her in her school uniform after telling her “I’m so turned on”.

When police raided his house, officers called the phone number belonging to “MarriedFather” and MacKay’s phone rang.

‘MarriedFather’

Fiscal depute Sophie Thorburn told Stirling Sheriff Court MacKay initially started messaging the “girl” on the ChatIW platform.

She said: “About 08.16 hours ‘Sophie’ was contacted via the platform by another user who was using the username ‘MarriedFather’.

“His profile provided that he was a 49-year-old male from the United Kingdom.

“There is a transcript of the engagement that took place on ChatIW, including chat of a sexual nature which continued after Sophie gave her age.”

The court heard ‘Sophie’ said she was 14 and “only been with a few guys”.

MacKay responded: “Been with any as old as me?” and was told she had met someone in his 40s who took her to the “car park at M&D’s”.

MacKay asked: “Was he rough?” and the decoy answered: “No he was quite nice.”

Snared on Whatsapp

MacKay then spoke about the size of his genitals and asked inappropriate questions before writing: “Mmmm f***, I’m so turned on, really want to fk you”.

He then asked for a picture on the “girl” in school uniform.

The officer switched the chat to WhatsApp under the promise of sending a picture and sent a “pre-approved, non-indecent” photo.

MacKay responded “love a uniform”.

Police used the WhatsApp details to determine the phone number belonged to MacKay, of Bruce Street.

In court, he admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child at his home address in November last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports and MacKay is on the sex offenders register in the interim.

