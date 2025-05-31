Angus pensioner went on Orkney knitwear shoplifting spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Angus pensioner went on Orkney knitwear shoplifting spree

Allison Marnie has been ordered to compensate four businesses for more than £1300 of stolen goods.

By Iain Grant
Allison Marnie
Allison Marnie. Image: Facebook

An Angus pensioner went on a summer shoplifting spree in Orkney.

Allison Anne Marnie has been ordered by a sheriff to pay more than £1,300 to compensate the losses suffered by four craft and gilt stores.

The 67-year-old had travelled with her husband and were staying in an AirBnB when
she carried out the thefts.

Marnie was sentenced at Kirkwall Sheriff Court earlier this month, having previously pled guilty by letter to thefts of knitwear from four outlets.

The court heard she had later sought to sell some of her haul on eBay.

She took goods totalling nearly £1500 from Starlings gift shop and Judith Glue’s store in Kirkwall, on July 7, and from Orkney Souvenirs in Kirkwall and The Quernstone in
Stromness, on July 12.

Sheriff Robert McDonald had continued the case for a background report and to establish the extent of the losses incurred by the businesses.

Procurator fiscal Sue Foard said none of the traders had made an insurance claim
due to the high excesses they would have had to have paid.

While many of the items had been recovered undamaged, she said by the time they were returned, they were viewed as old stock and out of season, meaning they could not be sold at the original price.

The knitwear included cardigans, scarves, mittens, gloves and socks.

Defence solicitor Fiona MacDonald said Marnie suffered from adverse mental health which had been exacerbated by the death of a close family member and believes she had “some form of breakdown.”

The accused had accepted responsibility at the earliest opportunity and was willing to
recompense the retailers, she said.

Compensation ordered

The Orcadian newspaper reported shop owners were unhappy with the result of the case.

One, Fiona Mitchell of Castaway Crafts, said she had first reported the stealing spree after noticing goods on eBay.

A not guilty charge to stealing from her store was accepted by prosecutors so she is not included in those receiving compensation.

Judith Glue said she had expected a punishment element from the court, as well as the repayment order.

Marnie admitted an analogous recent offence in Edinburgh.

Her attendance at the hearing was excused.

Sheriff McDonald said in fixing compensation orders, he took into account the
items recovered would be heavily marked down when put on sale again.

He set the figures at £250 for Starlings, £550 for Judith Glue’s, £300 for Orkney Souvenirs and £240 for The Quernstone.

Marnie, of Dishlandtown Street, Arbroath, was ordered to pay at £100 per month.

