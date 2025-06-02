Forfar abuser’s 14-year campaign of violence included boiling oil frying pan assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar abuser’s 14-year campaign of violence included boiling oil frying pan assault

Keith Greenhill was found guilty by jurors after a trial which lasted almost two weeks.

By Ross Gardiner
Keith Greenhill
Keith Greenhill was convicted of a catalogue of domestic offending at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Angus man’s 14-year campaign of domestic violence included throwing a frying pan at his victim and covering her with boiling oil.

Keith Greenhill, of Goosecroft, Forfar, was found guilty of assaulting the woman and subjecting her to a lengthy catalogue of abuse.

Greenhill followed her as she drove her bus route and set up cameras in their home to watch her.

The offender, who will be sentenced in July, would not let his victim go to the toilet without him being present and reported her to social workers and the Scottish SPCA.

He has been warned imprisonment is “a possibility.”

Violence

Greenhill denied his offending at Forfar Sheriff Court but was found guilty of both charges he faced after a trial which lasted almost two weeks.

The jury unanimously convicted the 37-year-old of assaulting his victim on various occasions between 2009 and 2019.

He struck her on the head with his own head, pushed her, pinned her to a bed, straddled her body and placed a pillow over her face, restricting her breathing .

Greenhill also threw a frying pan at her, covering her in boiling oil.

Jurors agreed Greenhill’s violence left his victim severely injured, permanently disfigured and put her life in danger.

Catalogue of abuse

Greenhill was also unanimously convicted of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards the woman at various locations in Forfar between April 2019 and February 2023.

He acted in an aggressive manner, shouted at her and controlled where she went and who she was with.

Greenhill instigated arguments to prevent her from going out, isolated her from friends and family and followed her movements around her home.

During his campaign of abuse, he refused to allow her to use the toilet without him being present.

Controlling Greenhill accompanied her to and from work and waited outside her workplace to ensure she did not speak to any other men.

He made her routinely record voice notes while she was at work, refused to allow her to use social media accounts and set up cameras in the home they shared for the purpose of monitoring her movements.

Greenhill was accused her of having a secret phone, seized her by the neck and pushed her body, repeatedly punched her on the head and accused her of being unfaithful.

He attended her home uninvited and entered it in the early hours of the morning without permission.

Greenhill also reported her to social workers and the Scottish SPCA.

He followed her on her routes in the course of her employment and took possession of a vehicle she owned, preventing her from selling it.

Greenhill also monitored her movements by following her in his vehicle and driving past her address.

Jail warning

Following the jury’s verdict, defence solicitor Sarah Russo said background reports would be needed and asked for bail.

“Mr Greenhill has a very limited record – one previous conviction”, she said.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until July 3 and continued Greenhill’s bail.

She told him: “Due to the severity of the crimes of which you have been convicted, a custodial sentence is a possibility.”

