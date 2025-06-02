Monday court round-up — Letter-writing ban and abusive businessman

A repeat criminal awaiting sentence for attempting to murder a man in Arbroath has admitted assaulting and abusing hospital workers.

Steven Clarke was hauled back into the dock to admit causing chaos at the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital on November 13 2024.

In May, HMP Perth prisoner Clarke was convicted by a jury at the High Court in Dundee of slicing David West’s throat and repeatedly striking him in January 2023.

Mr West suffered a 10cm wound to his neck after being slashed with a blade attached to a multi-tool.

During the Ninewells incident, Clarke, 42, acted abusively towards staff, struggled with them and kicked bins.

This was before he assaulted a healthcare assistant by punching her on the body.

Sheriff Simon Collins KC deferred sentence to await the outcome of the attempted murder sentence.

Yer tea’s oot

An 18-year-old driver tailgated an ambulance at 85mph on the A92 in Fife, then undertook it, because he was late for dinner. At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Harry Docherty apologised for his driving and said he was trying to get himself and his girlfriend to a restaurant before it closed.

Road rage punch

A motorist was punched to the ground in a road-rage flare-up over a merge manoeuvre at the side of the A9 at Perth.

Struan Cunningham punched Stephen Martin, 64, after persuading him to pull over north of the Inveralmond roundabout.

At the time, major roadworks were in place on the A9, which was being realigned in preparation for the opening of the Destiny Bridge.

The October 11 2023 incident was caught on dash cam and Cunningham, 20, admitted assault at an earlier hearing.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said the parties were on the A9, driving south towards Perth, at about 6.30pm.

“The accused was within the passenger seat of another vehicle. He gestured out of his window in the direction of Mr Martin, indicating he should stop.

“About 100 metres from the Inveralmond roundabout, both vehicles came to a stop. Mr Martin exited his vehicle and walked towards the passenger side of the accused’s vehicle.”

Words were exchanged and dash cam footage from Mr Martin’s car showed Cunningham punching his victim once, causing him to fall backwards onto the grass verge.

Cunningham then got back in the car and drove off. Martin, who was “dazed” by the attack, pulled in at a BP garage and asked staff to call police.

Defence solicitor Lyndsey Barber said: “Matters escalated in a way and he behaved poorly. I don’t think either party covered themselves in glory.

“He has accepted accountability. It’s an unusual set of circumstances.”

As an alternative to a fine, Sheriff Clair McLachlan ordered jobless first offender Cunningham to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Oil attack

An Angus man’s 14-year campaign of domestic violence included throwing a frying pan at his victim and covering her with boiling oil. Keith Greenhill, of Forfar, was found guilty of assaulting the woman and subjecting her to a lengthy catalogue of abuse.

Letter-writing ban

A letter-writing menace from Forfar has now been banned from sending greetings cards, letters, texts and gifts to any and all women.

John Dunbar hit headlines in 2023 when, after being locked up for sending worrying letters to a woman at his church, he mailed more concerning correspondence to a different woman from his prison cell.

Dunbar was remanded at Perth Prison after writing multiple letters, including one telling a churchgoer he would not rape her.

However, from his cell, the pest began to stalk a local shop worker by sending her mail from jail.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Dunbar admitted breaching his community payback order.

Details of the breach were not read aloud in court but Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “The breach is due to behaviour.

“You’re accepting you failed to comply by behaving in certain inappropriate ways.

“I’m assured nothing has come of this in a criminal prosecution but it’s alarming.”

Dunbar’s solicitor Billy Rennie said: “It’s quite a complex matter.”

Sheriff Reekie placed Dunbar on a new three-year community payback order with supervision and strict conduct requirements including that Dunbar complies with any direction of treatment to undertake work with occupational therapy services.

He must not send greetings cards, letters or text messages to any female person without prior approval of his supervisor and must not send any gifts, with clothing specifically mentioned, to any females.

“This is a direct alternative to custody,” the sheriff warned.

Trouble brewing

Thomas Robinson was found guilty of cuppa-bility for fraud after a trial surrounding his creation of a Scottish tea firm, growing plants in Perthshire and claiming to have sold his products to some of the most prestigious names on the planet.

Abusive businessman

A Perth businessman has admitted a two-year campaign of domestic abuse against his former partner.

Michael Wilson appeared at the city’s sheriff court and pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between January 2023 and New Year’s Day this year.

The court heard that during the relationship, 28-year-old Wilson behaved in an aggressive manner and repeatedly shouted and swore.

He admitted uttering offensive remarks to his victim and to members of her family.

Wilson, who runs Wilson Roofing Ltd, also accused his then-partner of cheating on him and threatened her with violence.

He threw food at a wall and repeatedly struck a door.

Wilson, of Weavers Well Crescent, had also demanded his partner delete recordings from her phone.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence for background reports.

Tried to hit PCs with BMW

A criminal who endangered the lives of two police officers by trying to hit them with a BMW in Dundee has been jailed for five years. George Drinnan, 39, repeatedly tried to strike the PCs at Americanmuir Road on February 6 2023.

Rural crime

Two men have admitted their roles in a string of thefts targeting farms around Perthshire and Kinross-shire.

Daniel Watson, of Thane Place in Dunfermline, and Martin McLernon, of Langlees Street in Falkirk, appeared together in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court.

Watson, 27, admitted he carried out two raids on January 20 2022, stealing a trailer from a cottage in Powmill and a vehicle from a farm near Muthill.

McLernon, 32, who is in custody, admitted stealing a trailer from a farm steading near Cleish on January 12 2022 and another from a farm near the Stirlingshire village of Fintry on January 26 2022.

McLernon also admitted stealing vehicles from farms near Bathgate and Denny on the same respective dates.

Both thieves were on bail orders from Falkirk and Livingston Sheriff Courts at the time.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentencing until July 2, ordering background reports.

