Perth county lines dealer caught with rucksack packed with crack avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth county lines dealer caught with rucksack packed with crack avoids jail

Pregnant Skye McElwee, 23, was told to avoid further trouble "because no one wants you to be giving birth in handcuffs."

By Jamie Buchan
Skye McElwee
Skye McElwee appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A pregnant Perth woman who avoided jail for her part in a county lines drug operation was warned to stay out of trouble “because no one wants you to be giving birth in handcuffs.”

Skye McElwee was caught with thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia at her flat in the city’s Viewfield Place.

The 23-year-old had been involved with a drugs gang from England who were using her home as a base for selling and packaging the class A substance.

The members wore distinctive hi-viz jackets and were regularly seen under surveillance taking a dog called Boss for a walk.

McElwee was heard asking after the dog when officers raided her home, inadvertently confirming her connection the drug gang.

She returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having earlier pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine from her home on June 1 2023.

Curfew order

McElwee wept in the dock as the court heard how she had made great progress to get her life back on track since the offence.

Sheriff William Wood told her: “Although your social work report is in very positive terms, there is no escaping the fact you were an active participant in this plan to supply drugs.

“There were messages on your phones that made clear that you were actively involved.

“This would normally attract a custodial sentence.”

Skye McElwee at Perth Sheriff Court.

But the sheriff told McElwee he would not be sending her to jail.

“It is a positive report and I take into account your age at the time.

“I note there has been no further offending over the last three years and it is hoped that that continues.”

McElwee was ordered to stay home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of a five-month restriction of liberty order.

The sheriff said: “You do have to be aware that breaching this order might lead to a custodial sentence and no one wants you to be giving birth in handcuffs.

“I don’t think that would happen, but stay out of trouble.”

Suspect chased on foot

The court heard how Police Scotland received intelligence drugs were being dealt from McElwee’s address by a group of males, described as Afro-Caribbean, from England.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said: “This intelligence provided that the males wore high visibility vests and were often seen walking a dog named Boss.”

One of the gang was spotted by police walking a brown dog near McElwee’s home at around 11am on June 1 2023.

The 32-year-old ran off as police approached.

Drugs were recovered behind KFC. Image: Google

He darted past KFC, before running over a bridge into Vasart Court and into St Catherine’s Retail Park.

Police caught up with him when he returned to Viewfield Place.

The suspect was found to be carrying a set of keys attached to a lanyard for children’s hospice charity CHAS and a soft toy.

Officers later discovered a snapbag containing 5g of crack cocaine behind KFC, which the suspect is believed to have ditched in the chase.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for the AWOL suspect, whose last known address was in Slough.

Rucksack packed with crack

When police executed a search warrant on McElwee’s flat, they did not need a battering ram to get inside.

They used the keys obtained from their suspect to unlock the front door later that afternoon and found McElwee in bed.

Ms Paterson said: “The accused asked officers where the dog was.

“A detective constable explained to her that there was no dog in the house. At this, the accused became upset.”

McElwee confirmed to police the name of her dog was Boss.

Police found crack cocaine at Skye McElwee’s flat in Viewfield Place, Perth. Stock image: Shutterstock

“It became apparent that the same dog had been with the male who was detained earlier,” said Ms Paterson.

A forensic sweep of the property was carried out and a tub filled with white powder was seized from a kitchen worktop.

Other paraphernalia including scales, a tick list and snapbags – identical to the one dropped behind KFC – were also found.

A plastic box in a rucksack was found to contain 41.9g of crack cocaine, with a street value of more than £4,000.

McElwee’s iPhone was analysed and it contained incriminating outgoing text messages.

When she was interviewed, McElwee was unable to provide an explanation for the drugs found at her home, Ms Paterson said.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Simon Crescent, Methilhill
Fife teen knocked out man in street fight with bottles, bats and poles as…
Thomas Robinson
‘Call me Mr Tea’ — The people scalded by Perthshire's great tea scandal
Allison Marnie
Angus pensioner went on Orkney knitwear shoplifting spree
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Panicking pavement drive pandemonium in Dundee
George Drinnan
Dundee motorist who tried to hit police with BMW jailed for five years
Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson
Bizarre claims of Perthshire tea blagger Thomas Robinson – bomb disposal, surviving deadly snake…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Women's prison sexual assault
Ralph Pickthall
Man jailed at Stirling for historical sexual crimes committed in Perthshire
Mackenzie King
Fife derby football thug who attacked disabled fan gets second chance at community payback
David France
Jilted partner flew to Fife town to spray-paint abuse about his ex — in…