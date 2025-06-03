Van driver sentenced for ‘distressing’ crash at Perth Airport that left victim needing plastic surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Van driver sentenced for ‘distressing’ crash at Perth Airport that left victim needing plastic surgery

Paul Wishart, 37, heard a thud and saw his cracked windscreen, but didn't realise what had happened until he saw his victim lying on the road.

By Jamie Buchan
Paul Wishart
Paul Wishart went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A van driver who knocked down a pedestrian at Scone Airport, leaving him seriously injured, has been sentenced to unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

Paul Wishart struck the 61-year-old coffin factory worker as he made his way into work on the morning of October 3 2022.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Wishart, 37, did not realise what had happened until he stopped his Renault Trafic and saw his victim lying on the road.

The man, who was described by witnesses as “flying” through the air, suffered multiple injuries and required plastic surgery to his face.

Wishart, from Methven, was found guilty of causing serious injury by careless driving following a two-day trial in April.

He was banned from driving for three years when he returned to court for sentencing on Monday.

Remorseful

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Wishart: “You have expressed significant remorse and you appear to appreciate the consequences of your driving on that day.”

She said his victim “suffered serious injuries and will be permanently impaired” but given his lack of criminal record – with one non-analogous traffic conviction – the sheriff said she was satisfied there was an alternative to custody available.

Paul Wishart was found guilty of injuring a pedestrian in a crash at Spitfire Avenue near the A94 junction.

Wishart was ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work.

His solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “There had been nothing unusual as he drove to work that morning.

“He remembers hearing a thud and then saw the crack on his windscreen.

“He stopped the car and got out and was shocked to see (the complainer) lying on the road.”

Ms Cullerton stressed her client had not been speeding.

The court heard there were traffic calming measures including speed bumps on the road.

She said Wishart took responsibility for the “distressing” injuries he had caused.

Multiple injuries

Jurors heard how Wishart had not seen the pedestrian as he crossed Spitfire Avenue, having stepped off a bus on the nearby A94.

The victim was “propelled” through the air and landed on the carriageway.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene just after 7am and the injured man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

The busy commuter route was closed off for about an hour.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner read out a list of the victim’s injuries, as recorded in a joint minute of agreed facts.

He suffered rib fractures, a cut to the right side of his face and a broken knee.

His left middle finger was also dislocated.

Ms Bairner said the victim underwent an operation to fix his knee, which involved a plate being inserted by an orthopaedic surgeon.

“The facial laceration was cleaned, sealed and closed by a plastic surgeon,” she said.

The man was discharged from hospital five days later.

Witnesses told the court of chaotic scenes in the aftermath of the early morning smash, with blood in the middle of the roadway.

Ms Bairner said in her closing statement to jurors: “It is not suggested that Mr Wishart intended to hurt anyone but as a driver, you need to drive safely.”

Wishart was originally charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jurors took less than an hour to convict him of a lesser charge involving driving carelessly.

